Who Is Alex Antetokounmpo? Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Going Pro?

Giannis Antetokounmpo's youngest brother Alex recently announced that he will be going pro by signing with UCAM Murcia. The 19-year-old basketball player announced the deal by uploading photos on his social media accounts. Here are the details of the Alex Antetokounmpo Murica deal.

Who is Alex Antetokounmpo? Alex Antetokounmpo Murica deal details

As per Eurohoops, Alex has signed a three-year deal with the Spanish team UCAM Murcia which reportedly includes an NBA out clause for every summer. During an interview with Eurohoops in May, Alex Antetokounmpo said that he was examining his options and while he had a few opportunities in the States, he decided to play in Europe. He stated that he wanted to become a pro as soon as he could.

Alex further added that he was born and raised in Europe, which is why he knows European basketball will be good for him. As per Alex, a contract with a European club will be 'the best thing' for him. Alex, who played and studied at Dominican High School, claimed that he wants to 'train and compete against grown men', and also wants to 'experience strong competition and pressure' which will help him 'evolve on every level'. UCAM Murcia play in the Liga ACB, which is Spain's professional basketball division, considered one of the world's most competitive basketball leagues. NBA stars like Pau Gasol, Ricky Rubio, Serge Ibaka and Jose Calderon also played in the Spanish league.

As per reports, the youngest Antetokounmpo brother will play in the NBA in a few years. Giannis is the reigning NBA MVP and has led the Bucks to a league-leading 53-12 win-loss record this season. Thanasis Antetokounmpo is currently playing for the Bucks with Giannis, while Kostas is playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Giannis reacts to Alex's Murica deal

Big move @alex_ante34 I’m so happy and proud of you. Now let’s get it 😤😤@UCAMMurcia pic.twitter.com/yZzMucCbBu — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 22, 2020

Alex Antetokounmpo stats

Alex played for the Dominican High School varsity basketball team. The two-time first-team all-state selection at Dominican reportedly refused Division I scholarship offers from Ohio and UW-Green Bay to play professionally in Spain. The 19-year-old averaged 20 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in the 2019-20 season.

