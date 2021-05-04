Is Giannis Playing Tonight Vs Nets? Bucks Team News Against Nets Revealed

NBA's Eastern Conference will next feature a match between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets. The match will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin, Milwaukee. The NBA game will begin at 6:30 PM local time on Tuesday, May 4 (Wednesday, May 5 at 5:00 AM IST).

With 40 wins and 24 losses, the Bucks are currently in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Nets are currently a place ahead, having won 43 and lost 22 games. With the Bucks looking to challenge the Nets for second place in the Eastern Conference standings, they will require their strongest line-up on Tuesday. With that in mind, it raises the questions: 'Is Giannis playing tonight' and 'What is Giannis injury update?'

Is Giannis playing tonight? Giannis injury update

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently missed six games due to an injury but returned with a bang on Sunday when the Bucks faced the Nets. In an epic showdown, the Giannis return saw the MVP contribute 49 points and also outscored Kevin Durant (42) as he lifted the Bucks to a 117-114 victory over the visiting Nets. This match was considered by many as a potential Eastern Conference finals, and it did not disappoint the fans as it came down to the final seconds.

Speaking after the game, Giannis said, "You want to be a part of games like this. Growing up, you want to play against the best; and coming down to the wire, going back and forth, that's what you always dreamed about." And it went down to the wire indeed as the Nets and Bucks alternated leads well into the fourth quarter. With just 3.6 seconds remaining on the clock, the Bucks had a three-point lead when Durant missed a 28-foot shoot that would have tied the game.

Giannis return helps the Bucks get within touching distance of the Nets

With the Milwaukee Bucks having been in inconsistent form in recent games they needed the return of Giannis to beat a high flying Nets team. Prior to the game against the Nets, the Bucks had won two and lost two games from their last four. As a result of having defeated the Nets on Sunday, the Bucks have now moved within 2.5 games of the Nets for second in the Eastern Conference standings ahead of their rematch on Tuesday.

Bucks predicted line-up against Nets: Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez