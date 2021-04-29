Is Giannis Playing Tonight Vs Rockets? Giannis Antetokounmpo Latest News

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently enjoying an incredible run as they are at the third spot of the Eastern Conference standings with 38 wins and 23 losses. The Bucks have won 6 of their last 10 games, with their most recent win being at home against the Charlotte Hornets (104-114). Mike Budenholzer’s men are currently gearing up to face the Houston Rockets on Thursday night (Friday, as per Indian timings). This raises the question – “Is Giannis playing tonight?” as the Greek Freak has been a top scorer for the team in most of their matches.

Is Giannis playing tonight? Giannis injury update

The Giannis return is not absolutely certain for the upcoming game as he’s dealing with an ankle sprain. However, while the 26-year-old is listed doubtful against the Rockets, he played the last game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo dropped 29 points, with 12 rebounds and 8 assists. Apart from Giannis, Brook Lopez also shined as he added 22 points. Devonte' Graham was the top scorer for the Hornets, adding 25 points to the carts, with 6 assists and 3 rebounds.

Giannis injury update: Giannis return

Antetokounmpo first injured his left knee against the Spurs last month. However, while he finished the game against the Spurs, he sat out the team's next game against the Pacers. He then played the next few games before going on a six-game hiatus. Since returning, he has been the top scorer of the team, averaging 20.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists, as per ESPN. But, reports claim that Antetokounmpo suffered an ankle sprain in his last game against the Hornets, which could force him to miss the next game.

NBA standings update

While the Milwaukee Bucks are at the third spot of the Eastern Conference standings, the Houston Rockets are at the basement (15th) spot of the Western Conference table. Christian Wood and team have played 62 games so far in the tournament, winning 15 and losing 47.

MVP things.



29 PTS | 12 REB | 8 AST | 3 STL | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/FOMU0LDagR — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 28, 2021

Is Giannis playing tonight? Bucks vs Rockets injury report

Milwaukee Bucks: Both Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle sprain) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) are listed as doubtful for the game, while Alex Toupane is set to be absent due to his oblique injury.

Houston Rockets: D.J. Augustin (ankle), Eric Gordon (groin) and Sterling Brown (knee) are set to miss the upcoming game, while Avery Bradley (leg) and Danuel House Jr (ankle) are listed as doubtful. Meanwhile, John Wall (hamstring) and Dante Exum (calf) are ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Image Source: AP