Is Goran Dragic Playing Tonight? Heat Provide Injury Status Ahead Of Game 5 Vs Lakers

Miami Heat face an uphill task on Friday to come back from a 1-3 deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals. The Heat have been unfortunate with injuries during the finals, missing two of their key starters, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic for an extended period. While Adebayo made his successful return during Game 4, Goran Dragic's status remains up in the air with Game 5 just around the corner.

Goran Dragic injury

During Miami Heat's 116-94 loss to the Lakers in Game 1 of the Finals, Dragic went down in the first half after suffering an injury on his left foot. The severity of the injury meant the 34-year-old wasn't able to return for the second period of the game. Subsequently, it was revealed Dragic sustained a torn plantar fascia in his left foot and the extent of his injury was such that he wasn't able to put pressure on his left side.

Is Goran Dragic playing tonight?

Dragic's status was listed doubtful for Tuesday's Game 4. The Slovenian veteran ended up missing the game after he was deemed unfit during the pre-game warmup routine. Heat HC Eric Spoelstra said on Thursday that Dragic's status remains the same for Game 5, suggesting his condition will be evaluated prior to the game before making a decision on his availability for Friday night's crucial game.

Goran Dragic's status remains the same for Game 5, per Erik Spoelstra. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) October 8, 2020

Speaking to reporters on Monday, prior to Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Goran Dragic said, "I’m dealing with a lot of pain, so that’s the main concern. I don’t want to be a liability there on the floor for my team.”

Spoelstra said the 34-year-old went through the film sessions alright, which was the bulk of what the Heat roster did in preparation for Game 5. The Heat HC further confirmed that Dragic has been able to put pressure on the foot. However, this will have no impact on his status until and unless he is able to move freely without any lingering pain.

Lakers vs Heat Game 5: Team News

As for center Bam Adebayo, Spoelstra is confident the 23-year-old will be back to 100% fitness after a decent outing on Tuesday night. Adebayo played 33 minutes in Game 4, scoring 15 points and seven rebounds. The NBA All-Star said he will be looking for a better game after a "hesitant" show last time out. Meanwhile, the Lakers injury report remains the same as the previous games. Both Anthony Davis (right heel) and LeBron James (sore groin) are listed as 'probable.'

