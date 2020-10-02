Is Goran Dragic Playing Tonight? Injury Update On Heat star Ahead Of NBA Finals Game 2

Following a demoralising 94-116 loss in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, Miami Heat might be without their star man Goran Dragic for Game 2. The Heat point guard went down in the first half of Game 1 due to an injury on his left foot and didn't return for the second period, leaving fans concerned over the extent of his injury. With the NBA Finals Game 2 against LA Lakers scheduled to be played on Friday night, "Is Goran Dragic playing tonight?" has been the question of the lips of the Miami Heat faithful as they look to level the series.

A chance to even the series on Friday. pic.twitter.com/csIvrCPK9R — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 1, 2020

Goran Dragic injury: When will Goran Dragic return to action?

The NBA Finals couldn't have begun on a worse note for the Miami Heat, who suffered a 116-98 defeat at the hands of Western Conference giants LA Lakers in Game 1 on Wednesday night. Not only did they suffer a thumping defeat, but the Heat also lost veteran guard Goran Dragic due to injury. Reports from ESPN had initially claimed that Dragic sustained a plantar tear in his left foot with his return in the series unclear.

Dragic appeared to injure his left leg during the second quarter of Game 1 whilst attempting to get past Rajon Rondo, but the 34-year-old didn't exit the game immediately. Reports claimed that Dragic left the locker room after half-time and was nearly at the entrance to the court before the team's staff stopped him. The Slovenian then returned to the locker room for an assessment and did not return for the rest of the game.

Is Goran Dragic playing tonight? Goran Dragic injury update

The Miami Heat faithful have been sweating over their talisman's injury and have been curious to know: Is Goran Dragic playing tonight vs Lakers? On Thursday, Miami Heat took to Twitter to provide an injury update on Goran Dragic. The Eastern Conference giants listed Dragic as 'doubtful' for Game 2 on Friday. It's still unclear when Doran Dragic will return to action but the Heat will be hoping it's as soon as possible. While a plantar tear is unlikely to keep him out of the series, Dragic is more likely to miss Game 2.

INJURY UPDATE: Goran Dragic (left foot torn plantar fascia) is listed as doubtful to play in tomorrow's #NBAFinals Game 2 vs the Lakers.



Bam Adebayo is also listed as doubtful after a MRI revealed a neck strain (left side). — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 1, 2020

Miami Heat snapped up Dragic in 2015, the season after their last NBA Finals appearance. Dragic played as a reserve during the regular season but has regularly featured in the playoffs. His six-point finish in Game 1, unfortunately, ended a streak of 33 consecutive postseason games in double figures.

Image Credits - Goran Dragic Instagram