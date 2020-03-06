Is Gordon Hayward Playing Tonight Against Jazz? Celtics Small Forward's Knee Injury Update

Boston Celtics will host Utah Jazz at the TD Garden on March 7 (6:30 AM IST). The fifth-placed team on the Western Conference will come up against the third-placed side on the Eastern Conference. However, the main question on Celtics fans' mind will be - is Gordon Hayward playing tonight?

Is Gordon Hayward playing tonight? Celtics vs Jazz preview

Having won three games in a row, Utah Jazz have improved to a 39-22 win-loss record for the season. They are currently just half a game behind the Houston Rockets. Utah Jazz managed to overcome the New York Knicks in their last game at the MSG. Utah Jazz will be hoping to come good against a tough Boston Celtics squad as they look to continue their winning streak. However, the TD Garden is one of the toughest venues to play at. Also, Celtics' Power Forward Jayson Tatum has returned from injury. That said, everyone wants to know - is Gordon Hayward playing tonight?

.@jaytatum0 has now scored 30+ in 5 consecutive games. Will he be the first to make it 6 tomorrow night? 👀



Gear up before the game: https://t.co/uiFevioSjL pic.twitter.com/YAKMHd8z5f — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 5, 2020

Is Gordon Hayward playing tonight? If not, when is Gordon Hayward coming back?

The 17-time champions beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by a 112-106 margin. Jayson Tatum's return was a positive news for the Boston Celtics. However, the Gordon Hayward injury looks too severe and a return looks unlikely in the game against Utah Jazz. Watch how the Gordon Hayward injury took place:

Video of Daniel Theis inadvertently contusing (real medical term) Gordon Hayward's right knee. Hayward is out for the rest of the game. pic.twitter.com/JI5ba4Mjdu — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 4, 2020

Boston Celtics have confirmed in their injury report that a Gordon Hayward return against Utah Jazz has been ruled out. Hayward has an injury to his right knee. Boston Celtics have not yet put a timeline on Gordon Hayward's return.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Utah:



Jaylen Brown (right hamstring strain) - OUT

Gordon Hayward (right knee contusion) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 5, 2020

