Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight Vs Spurs? Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

The Memphis Grizzlies are two games away from their playoff spot. Like last year, the team will play a play-in game, only with a different format this time. Ja Morant, in his second year in the league, is determined to make it to the playoffs for the 2021 season.

Ja Morant injury update: Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs Spurs?

According to reports, Ja Morant will be playing against the San Antonio Spurs. The play-in game is scheduled for Wednesday, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, 5:00 AM IST) at the FedExForum in downtown Memphis, Tennessee. Averaging 19.1 points per game, Morant is leading his team in scoring this season.

Ja Morant return: When is Ja Morant coming back?

As of now, Morant remains healthy and will play in the play-in tournament. Early in the season, Morant was out for eight games with his ankle injury, making a comeback in January. He had injured himself during a game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Injury report for the Spurs-Grizzlies game

Memphis Grizzlies

Sean McDermott – Out, foot

Grayson Allen – Quentionable, abdomen

San Antonio Spurs

DaQuan Jeffries – Out

Trey Lyles – Out, ankle

Luka Samanic – Out

Derrick White – Out, ankle

Preview

The San Antonio Spurs, not on their performance, have landed a spot in the play-in tournament. "This is an opportunity for us to go and try to capitalise on," San Antonio guard DeMar DeRozan said. "Go out there and start with one game, get another game and see what happens from there".

While the Grizzlies have lost their last regular-season game to the Golden State Warriors, they won five consecutive games before. Morant, aware of how important the game is, states they should not put too much pressure on themselves. "Obviously, we know what's at stake, we got to be ready. Our goal is to win so we're not even thinking about losing that game".

"We got two games to get to the playoffs, something that we had a goal at the beginning of the year to do," said Dillon Brooks, looking at the playoffs opportunity for the first time since 2017. The teams last met in January and February for two consecutive games, the Grizzlies coming out on top. Though stung from their Warriors loss, this could be a chance for the team to bounce back.

