Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight Vs Warriors? Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies are on the way to a clash against the Golden State Warriors. For both teams, this remains the last chance to secure a spot in the NBA playoffs. Ja Morant, in his second season with the NBA, is looking to carry his team to the postseason.

Ja Morant injury update: Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs Warriors?

As per current reports, Ja Morant will be playing with his team against the Warriors. The game is scheduled for Friday, May 21, 9:00 PM EST (Saturday, May 22, 6:30 AM IST) at the Chase Center. Apart from Sean McDermott, the Grizzlies should be with a complete roster.

Ja Morant return: When is Ja Morant coming back?

As of now, Morant remains healthy and will play in the play-in tournament. Early in the season, Morant was out for eight games with his ankle injury, making a comeback in January. He had injured himself during a game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Injury Reports

Memphis Grizzlies

Sean McDermott – Out, foot.

Golden State Warriors

Damion Lee – Out, NBA's COVID-19 protocols

Kelly Oubre Jr. – Out, wrist

James Wiseman – Out for the season

Klay Thompson – Out for the season

Preview

A short while after their previous meeting, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will be meeting for the NBA 2021 play-in tournament. The teams will have one last chance to make it to the postseason, where the winner will become the No. 8 seed in the West. The winner, as per the traditional NBA playoff bracket, will play the Utah Jazz for the Round 1 series.

The Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 100-96 at home, while the Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday (Thursday IST). With the eighth seed in question, Round 1 against the Jazz begins on Sunday (Monday IST). The Warriors' regular season ended with a 113-101 win against the Grizzlies themselves, having earned the chance to fight for their playoff spot twice.

Against the Lakers, Steph Curry dropped 37 points, while Andrew Wiggins has 21. Despite the efforts and leading in the beginning, the Lakers took over in the final quarter. Morant has 20 points during the Spurs encounter, while Dillon Brooks led with 24.

"The most challenging thing about guarding him is that they look for him every single possession," Brooks said after the game about Curry. "I shouldn't have got a couple cheap (fouls) and just like stay in the game. That's just my learning curve. I never back down from a challenge".

(Image credits: Memphis Grizzlies Instagram)