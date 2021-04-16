Is Jamal Murray Playing Tonight Vs Rockets? Jamal Murray Injury Update

The Denver Nuggets are set to lock horns against the Houston Rockets in the ongoing NBA Season 2020-21 campaign on Friday. The clash is set to be played at the Toyota Center in Houston on April 16 with the match scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET which translates to 5:30 AM IST (Saturday, April 17). With the Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray injuring himself against Golden State Warriors, we look to answer the question "Is Jamal Murray playing tonight?"

Jamal Murray injury update: When is Jamal Murray coming back?

Jamal Murray suffered from a major injury in the final minute of his team's match against the Golden State Warriors. The Denver Nuggets point guard was seen landing awkwardly as he clutched his left knee which led to him being helped off the court due to the knee injury. The Nuggets suffered a narrow 116-107 loss in the match but will rather be more concerned over the injury to their point guard rather than the defeat to the Golden State Warriors.

After the match, the 24-year-old was sent for scans where it was revealed that the player has torn his ACL in his left knee. Given the extent of his injury, a Jamal Murray return remains uncertain as he is currently sidelined for an indefinite period of time. There has been no credible information with the exact date on the Denver Nuggets point guard's return to basketball as the team announced on Tuesday.

The Jamal Murray injury will have a massive effect on the team's morale and fans' expectations as the Denver Nuggets look to recover from such a setback. After featuring in the Western Conference finals the last campaign, the Denver Nuggets were expected to cross the final barrier but now have a major dent in tier shot at winning a title following Jamal Murray's injury.

Team head coach Michael Malone had his say on how Jamal Murray is "devastated" following the anterior cruciate ligament tear. He went on to add how the star point guard remains unavailable for an indefinite period of time on Wednesday and expressed sympathy for the player.

The Denver Nuggets have managed to bounce after their loss to the Golden State Warriors as they receded an important 123-106 win over the Miami Heat in their latest outing. Currently slotted fourth on the NBA standings, the hosts will be eyeing the match against a struggling 15th placed Houston-based outfit as the perfect opportunity to record their 26th win of the ongoing campaign.