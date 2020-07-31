Is James Harden Playing Tonight? Rockets Star's Injury Status Ahead Of Mavericks Clash

The NBA restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will see the Houston Rockets face off against Dallas Mavericks in their first game over three months. Mavericks are hot on the heels of the Rockets and both teams have registered a win each in their head to head contests this season. The match will also present an exciting clash between Rockets star James Harden and Mavericks ace Luka Doncic.

So is James Harden playing tonight? Here's a look at James Harden injury update, James Harden scrimmage stats and the James Harden return ahead of the Mavericks clash on Friday (Saturday IST).

James Harden injury: James Harden return

James Harden made headlines when he was absent from the Houston Rockets camp travelling to the Disney World campus in Orlando. With teammate Russell Westbrook having tested positive for coronavirus, a lot of speculation surrounded his absence, with many suggesting that the Rockets had contracted coronavirus. However, a day after Westbrook confirmed he had COVID-19, Rockets fans saw James Harden return to the NBA bubble. There is no official confirmation as to why Harden reported late to the campus.

James Harden’s NBA Ranks this season



No. 1 in all things scoring. pic.twitter.com/BPs7SbCWmt — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 29, 2020

James Harden injury: James harden scrimmage stats

James Harden showed no signs of slowing down despite the three-month break from baseball. Regarded as one of the best shooters in the NBA, the Rockets star scored heavily in both the NBA scrimmages. In his first game, Harden scored 24 points and had 10 assists in their clash Toronto Raptors, while scoring 31 points in the clash against the Memphis Grizzlies. In his final scrimmage against the Boston Celtics, Harden scored 35 points in 29 minutes with eight rebounds and six assists. He is likely to play in the upcoming game.

James harden injury: James Harden stats this season

According to James Harden stats by Basketball reference, the Rockets shooting guard has featured in 61 games this season, averaging 34.4 points per game, while has 6.4 total rebounds and 7.4 assists per game this season. James Harden shooting percentage is 43.5, while his three-point FG percentage stands at 35.2. Harden has 86.1 free throw percentage and has an effective field goal percentage of 53.3 this season. The former Oklahoma City Thunder star also has the highest Win Share percentage of 11.5.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)