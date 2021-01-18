Is James Harden Playing Tonight? Nets Guard Gears Up For Second Game For Nets

With one blockbuster trade, James Harden was off to the Brooklyn Nets. Now paired with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Harden could help complete the franchise's championship dreams. Having made his debut for the Nets against the Orlando Magic, Harden dropped a triple-double to help lead the team to a 122-115 victory.

Is James Harden playing tonight?

As of now, Harden will be playing his next game for the Nets.

The Nets' encounter with the Milwaukee Bucks is scheduled for Monday, 7:30 PM EST (Tuesday, 6:00 AM IST) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

James Harden Nets debut

James Harden becomes the first player in NBA history to score a 30-point triple-double in their debut with a team ♨️



Harden – playing for the Nets after months of waiting – made history during his first-ever game for the team. Now, Harden is the first player in the league to score a 30-point triple-double with a team on a debut. He finished with 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds during the Nets' 122-115 win.

"I hope that you can tell by my smile and my play," Harden said about his debut. "Just excited, excited for the opportunity. This is an unbelievable organisation from top to bottom". He added that all he has to do is go out there and play like the best version of himself while good things will happen on their own.

James Harden weight loss

Before his Nets debut, Harden was being called out for being overweight, after having gained some kilos during the postseason. Yet, as he started his career with the Nets, the 2018 NBA MVP appeared to be in shape once again. People on social media remained confused, wondering how he ended up losing so much weight in a matter of days.

Where did all that weight go man? — Marcus (@marc_nairn) January 16, 2021

NBA live stream: Bucks vs Nets live stream details

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Bucks vs Nets TV channel (USA) – TNT

