Is James Harden Playing Tonight? Rockets Star Trains Despite 'altercation' With Teammates

James Harden and the Houston Rockets will open their 2020-21 season with their encounter against OKC Thunder. The game, with no fans in attendance, will be held at the Toyota Center on December 23, 8:00 PM EST (December 24, 6:30 AM IST). However, as Harden and his teammates seem to be facing problems behind the scenes, as reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania this week.

Also read | James Harden trade rumors: Miami Heat NOT interesting in James Harden trade after cursory talks

Is James Harden playing tonight vs OKC Thunder?

As of now, James Harden will play against the OKC Thunder.

Also read | Fantasy Basketball 2020: James Harden leads, Seth Curry could be a hot sleeper pick

James Harden fight with teammates a cause of concern?

While the team begins the season with uncertainty clouding the franchise's future, reports hint at rising tensions among his teammates.

Harden had verbal confrontations with teammates in practice, yesterday/Sunday and threw a basketball at a teammate;



“Harden and rookie Jae’Sean Tate had a heated exchange during Monday’s practice, culminating in Harden throwing the ball in Tate’s direction.”



via @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/nTRP0YVWjm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 22, 2020

As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, pressure is already getting to the team. With Harden looking to play for a title contender, tension has increased around the team recently. This includes everyone keeping an eye on the Rockets and their every move — especially revolving around Harden.

As per the publication, Harden and teammates have gotten into "multiple verbal confrontations" during practice on Sunday and Monday. One incident hints at a heated altercation between Harden and rookie Jae'Sean Tate, where the former apparently threw a basketball in Tate's direction.

Harden has been linked to the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks — making them his preferred destinations. However, no deal materialized, leave Harden — who is bound by contract — to start with the Rockets.

Also read | Russell Westbrook left Rockets after getting sick of James Harden's "tardiness"?

Predicted Rockets lineup vs Thunder

James Harden, John Wall, PJ Tucker, Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr

Rockets vs Thunder live stream details

Fans have multiple ways to watch the NBA games live. In the USA, various streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu will stream the game live. While subscriptions for games are free, a free trial period for most is usually available.

In India, fans can watch the live stream on the NBA app. However, to start the game, one will have to get an NBA League Pass subscription. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple games, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content.

Also read | James Harden trade: Daryl Morey against trading Ben Simmons for Rockets star

(Image credits: AP)