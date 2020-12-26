Is James Harden Playing Tonight? Rockets Star's Availability Remains In Doubt

James Harden and the Houston Rockets will face Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, 10:00 PM EST (Sunday, 8:30 AM IST). While the Rockets game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed due to COVID-19, James Harden was fined for violating COVID-19 protocols set by the league. As a result, fans have been unsure about Harden's status for the movie.

Is James Harden playing tonight vs the Portland Trail Blazers?

The Houston Rockets and Harden will be going to play against the Trail Blazers, as they have nineplayers available for the game. Their game against OKC Thunder was postponed after Rockets players tested postive, and Harden was to isolate till Friday (Saturday IST).

James Harden trade

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are among recent teams that have had conversations with Houston centered around James Harden, per Woj



A list that started with Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets as possible locations, has now expanded to the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics for Harden. Earlier, with 76ers and Nets, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks were also on the list. However, a Harden to Trail Blazers or Celtics trade might be difficult to crack as the season progresses. As of now, Harden has two seasons on his contract left, along with a $47.3 million player option (2022-23 season).

James Harden COVID-19 violation

Harden was slapped with a $50,000 fine for violating NBA safety protocols. He will also be forfeiting $573,000 for each game he missed. While Harden might not have visited a strip club, players cannot attend indoor social gathering with 15 or more people. Additionally, this also bars him from entering bars, clubs, lounges and other such places.

James Harden suspension

James Harden clarified that the event in question was not at a strip club. By doing so, he admits violating the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, which prohibit players from going to bars, lounges or clubs or social events with more than 15 people. pic.twitter.com/K7GnJTxGBo — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 23, 2020

Rockets vs Trail Blazers live stream

Fans have multiple ways to watch the NBA games live. In the USA, various streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu will stream the game live. While subscriptions for games are free, a free trial period for most is usually available.

In India, fans can watch the live stream on the NBA app. However, to start the game, one will have to get an NBA League Pass subscription. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple games, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content.

