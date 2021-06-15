Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs Bucks In Game 5? James Harden Injury Update

The Milwaukee Bucks came out on top in Game 4 as they beat their rivals 107-96 which means that the series is now tied as we approach Game 5. But the Nets have bigger things to worry about. First, they lost James Harden 48 seconds into the series and now they have lost Kyrie, who injured himself in Game 4. The injury to Irving has put doubts in the minds of people whether the Nets are strong enough to win the series against a strong Milwaukee side without two of the players in their 'Big 3'.

"We wish our brothers were out there"



Kevin Durant reflects on Kyrie Irving & James Harden having to go through injuries in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/7osyJTP4Pk — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) June 14, 2021

James Harden injury update: When is James Harden coming back?

After walking off the court just 48 seconds into Game 1, Jame Harden was ruled out of the series against the Bucks. But after the injury to Kyrie Irving, there were rumours that a James Harden return would be rushed and he would feature in Game 5 vs Bucks. But the Nets have been clear that they will treat Harden and Kyrie's injuries separately. Harden missed out on 18 games due to the injury and it looks like the right hamstring has once again caused Harden the problem. He has started training but since he has had a long history with hamstring problems, the Nets would be careful dealing with it.

Steve Nash was also asked by a reporter if Kyrie being hurt created greater urgency to get James Harden back from his hamstring injury. Steve gave a firm no, saying “I don't want to rush [Harden] back and jeopardize doing something worse, or making this a long-term injury." — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 13, 2021

Is James Harden playing tonight vs the Bucks?

Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for Game 5 tomorrow night 📋 pic.twitter.com/9U9RMloMUk — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 14, 2021

James Harden injury has definitely weakened the Nets' offense and it was quite visible after poor offensive performances in Games 3 and 4. To add to the misery of the Nets fans there was an official confirmation from the franchise that has ruled Harden out for Game 5 against the Bucks and now it all comes down to Kevin Durant to lead his team to the next round. But with the series all tied up, the Nets may have taken the decision to delay a James Harden return on purpose because they will need him fit for Game 6 as that could very well be the deciding game of the series.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup

Brooklyn Nets: Mike James, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Blake Griffin

Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, PJ Tucker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks series Schedule

Game 1: Nets 115 - 107 Bucks

Game 2: Nets 125 - 86 Bucks

Game 3: Nets 83 - 86 Bucks

Game 4: Nets 96 - 107 Bucks

Game 5: Nets vs Bucks

Tuesday, June 15 at 8: 30 PM [ Wednesday, June 16 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 6: Nets vs Bucks

Thursday, June 17 at 8:30 PM [Friday, June 18 at 6:00 AM IST

Game 7: Nets vs Bucks

Saturday, June 19 [TBD]

