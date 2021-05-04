Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs Bucks? James Harden Injury Update

The Brooklyn Nets' hopes of giving James Harden some game time before the playoffs can be seen dwindling with each passing day as the superstar continues to remain ruled out with injury. The Nets had acquired Harden in a blockbuster trade to compete for the title, forming the latest Big 3, alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to compete for the NBA title.

However, as fate would have it, the trio of Harden, Durant and Irving hardly has had any playing time together, with both Durant and Harden having suffered their fair share of injuries. Here's the James Harden injury update and a potential James Harden return date.

Is James Harden playing tonight? When is James Harden coming back?

James Harden is in line to miss his 16th straight game since straining his right hamstring April 5, Tuesday when the Brooklyn Nets attempt to avenge Sunday's loss against Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. The Beard had suffered a strained hamstring against former side Houston Rockets on March 31 but returned after sitting out for two games, further aggravating his injury against the New York Knicks.

The initial reports suggested that Harden will miss another seven to 10 days, but Steve Nash has confirmed that the Nets superstar has been ruled indefinitely after a fresh setback, thereby making the James Harden return uncertain before the playoffs. So the answer to the 'Is James Harden playing tonight?' query is no.

The Nets are 27-7 with James Harden since the trade.



Harden has been the difference-maker for the Nets since his blockbuster trade from Houston, and Brooklyn will have just six games remaining in the regular season after Tuesday’s contest. The Beard has averaged 25.4 points, 11 assists and 8.7 rebounds over 34 games for the Nets and is in the second year of his four-year, $171 million deal. His absence could hurt the Nets, with the guard being a difference-maker in a potential playoff series against Milwaukee or other postseason opponents.

Brooklyn are currently second in the Eastern Conference standings, a game behind leaders Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets have gone 27-7 with James Harden in the lineup since his acquisition from Houston in January but are just 9-9 with him sidelined due to injury.

While the James Harden injury update is a crucial blow to the Nets, Brooklyn will be visibly happy to see Kevin Durant up and running on the court. Durant has had his fair share of trouble with injuries and contact tracing protocols but has roared back into form scoring 42 points in his last two games. The former Golden State Warriors superstar is still not 100% and is having his minutes managed and was benched for their loss against the Portland Trail Blazers last week.

