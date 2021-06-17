Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs Bucks? Nets Star's Injury Update

The Brooklyn Nets have been playing their Round 2 series without James Harden. He has been out with his hamstring injury, an early blow for the team. However, as the Nets lineup for a crucial Game 6 against the Bucks, Harden is set to return to play alongside Kevin Durant.

James Harden injury update: Is James Harden playing tonight vs Bucks?

According to recent reports, James Harden will be available to play against the Bucks in Game 6. The game is scheduled on Thursday, June 17, 8:30 PM EST (Friday, June 18, 6:00 AM IST) a the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. While the team will have Harden back, Kyrie Irving remains out.

James Harden return: When is James Harden coming back?

The Nets won Game 1 with a 115-107 score but left with an injured Harden. He attempted to drive on Jrue Holiday, passing the ball to Blake Griffin. Later, he was gripping his hamstring as he walked across the court. The team called a timeout, and Harden had to exit the game.

Kyrie Irving (ankle) won’t play in Game 6



James Harden will play. pic.twitter.com/DUD8VjLpnF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 16, 2021

The Nets – having acquired Harden in January – have been playing with their big three on the court for the first time in a long time. Harden has played 36 regular games for the Nets while missing 18 games with a right hamstring injury. He returned on May 12, just before the team made their way to the playoffs Round 1 vs the Boston Celtics. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant also missed multiple games, Durant missing weeks due to his hamstring injury. As a trio, Irving, Durant and Harden have played only eight games together.

Harden was averaging 24.6 points, 10.9 assists and 8.5 rebounds for the Nets, shooting 47.1% from the field.

Kevin Durant's spectacular Game 5

Without Irving and Harden on the court, Kevin Durant dropped 49 points in the team's 114-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The world praised Durant, who looks like he is ready to take home his third NBA title. While he edged the Nets one game closer to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Nets star also made multiple records. He played for all 48 minutes, scoring 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 rebounds, with 2 blocks and 2 steals. According to reports, KD is the first player in NBA playoffs history to score over 45 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists.

(Image credits: NBA website)