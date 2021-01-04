Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs Mavericks? Rockets Vs Mavericks Live Stream Details

After two back to back losses - 126-128 to the Portland Trail Blazers on December 27 and 111-124 to the Denver Nuggets on December 29 - the Houston Rockets seem to have turned things around for themselves in this NBA regular-season 2020-21. With most of their first-choice players missing out on the first two games, it fell to guard James Harden to keep the team from losing any of their games with humiliation. Now once again, the Rockets may have to take the court without the star on their bench. Here are the latest updates on 'Is James Harden playing tonight vs Mavericks?" and the Rockets vs Mavericks team news.

James Harden gave it a go pregame but is officially a late scratch with an ankle sprain. Eric Gordon will start today against the Kings. pic.twitter.com/Vefg9k1eJ2 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 2, 2021

James Harden Trade: Is James Harden playing tonight vs Mavericks?

James Harden's record-breaking 44 points in the Rockets' 128–126 overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers made him the first player in the NBA to score more than 40 points in a season-opener. It also almost singlehandedly allowed Harden to lead the Rockets to a victory. This was followed by 34 points in the loss to the Nuggets and finally, 33 points in the team's first win of the season, against the Sacramento Kings. With 111 points from three games, Harden is already the highest-scorer for the Rockets this season, proving once again, how essential he is to the team.

After being pretty much a shoo-in for a place in the starting lineup for the Rockets' second game against the Sacramento Kings, Harden was removed from the roster just 30 minutes before tip-off due to a sprained right ankle. The gaping hole left by his absence was filled in by John Wall who made 28 in the 102-94 win. As of now, the Rockets' head coach Stephen Silas has listed Harden as questionable for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks. The Rockets are in 6th place on the Western Conference with a 2-2 record and will be hoping to extend their winning streak tonight.

NBA live stream: Rockets vs Mavericks live stream details

The NBA games will not be televised in India this season. There will also be no official live streaming for any of the games on any streaming service or app. Instead, fans in India will have to buy an NBA League Pass in order to watch the NBA 2020-21 season games live in India on the NBA App. The Rockets vs Mavericks live stream can also be viewed on the NBA App with the League Pass starting at 6:30 AM IST on January 5, 2021.

Image Credits: Houston Rockets Twitter