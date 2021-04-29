Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs Pacers? James Harden Injury Update Latest

While the Brooklyn Nets might have clinched a playoff spot, they are still without their 'Big 3' on the court together. Earlier this month, James Harden sidelined himself for weeks with a hamstring injury, something which had already kept Kevin Durant out for almost a month. Now, with Durant and Kyrie Irving playing, the James Harden return seems to have no proper timetable. Here is more on the James Harden injury and when is James Harden coming back.

James Harden injury update: Is James Harden playing tonight vs Pacers?

'No' is the answer to the 'Is James Harden playing tonight?" query. James Harden will not be playing against the Indiana Pacers. Apart from Harden, the Nets will also be missing Alize Johnson, Nicolas Claxton and Bruce Brown. The game is scheduled for Thursday, 7:00 PM EST (Friday, 4:30 AM IST) at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana.

James Harden return: When is James Harden coming back?

While Harden is currently working towards his return, as per the latest James Harden injury update, his return might still be weeks away. As of now, reports state that he is yet to do any high-intensity training and might be long till he makes it back to the team's lineup. He has now missed 11 straight games after straining his right hamstring.

At this point, Harden might not return for any regular-season game. With the season moving to the playoffs soon, the Nets – already having secured a playoff spot – have only 10 games left. “He’s here with us traveling. He was shooting [Tuesday] morning and just starting to build up what his capacity is,” head coach Steve Nash said, adding that he is still shooting and doing strength work.

Steve Nash said that James Harden is traveling with the team, is doing shooting and strength work -- but has yet to do anything high intensity. Nash said there is "still a ways to go" before he returns. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 27, 2021

However, as per the recent announcement by the Nets, Harden is out "indefinitely". This news came after he apparently suffered from a setback during an on the court rehab session. “We’ll rehabilitate him and get him back whenever we can. Who knows when that will be,” Nash had said. He added that the team will support Harden and the performance team to get him back in "best condition".

Per Steve Nash, Harden did not make a specific movement that caused him discomfort. Following the setback on the court, there was another MRI. "He just felt it," Nash said, revealing that Harden did not fall, stumble or did anything out of ordinary. "Then the scan revealed he did suffer a setback. So not much more to it other than just disappointment and that we have to rebuild and get him going again".

(Image credits: AP)