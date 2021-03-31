Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs Rockets? Latest News On Former Rockets Player

Championship contenders Brooklyn Nets will take on the struggling Houston Rockets in their upcoming NBA regular season clash on Wednesday night. The game will be played at the Barclays Center and will begin at 5:00 AM IST on Thursday, April 1. The clash will mark the second occasion of James Harden facing off his former side since his blockbuster trade and the first at his adopted home in Brooklyn. Here's the James Harden injury update:

James Harden return: Is James Harden playing tonight?

Houston Rockets are preparing to face off against one of their former stars James Harden when they make the trip to the Barclays Center on Wednesday. The beard has been in top form since his blockbuster trade to the nets, instantly firing them to championship contention. While Kevin Durant has been out injured, Kyrie Irving and Harden have propelled them to second in the Eastern Conference standings, level with toppers Philadelphia 76ers, with a 32-15 record.

The Beard had missed the Nets' clash against Western Conference leader Utah Jazz, which saw Brooklyn slip to a disappointing 118-88 loss. Since then, Steve Nash's side have won two in a row, with Harden scoring a mammoth 44 points against the Detroit Pistons, combined with 14 rebounds and eight assists. The 31-year-old followed it up with yet another big game, registering his 12th triple-double since moving to Brooklyn, tying the franchise record set by Jason Kidd in 2006-07 and matched the following season.

THE FRANCHISE RECORD IS TIED.



James Harden is now tied with Jason Kidd for the most triple-doubles by a Net in a single season (12). pic.twitter.com/xW14wWCfGS — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 30, 2021

Harden accumulated 38 points, along with 11 rebounds and 13 assists as Brooklyn registered a 112-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. James Harden is having an MVP calibre season, with the Beard averaging 26 points per game, and is ninth in the NBA scoring charts. His assists numbers are also up to 11.2 per game along with 8.2 rebounds game, to make up for his points deficit from his high-scoring seasons at the Rockets.

While James Harden is back fit, Kevin Durant continues to remain ruled out as he continues to rehab from a hamstring strain that has sidelined him for a month and a half. The former Golden State Warriors "is progressing" but "still needs to be monitored and still needs to get a certain amount of markers under his belt" before he returns to game action according to ESPN. New signing LaMarcus Aldridge is also set to be ruled out for two more games, as he continues to ramp up his conditioning for the business end of the season. Landry Shamet is, meanwhile, questionable for the game.

(Image Courtesy: Brooklyn Nets Twitter)