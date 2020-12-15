Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs Spurs? NBA Star Tipped To Start Despite Trade Rumours

James Harden's 2020-21 campaign with the Houston Rockets has begun with countless trade rumours. Some hint at a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, while others speak of Harden's wish to play with the Brooklyn Nets. The All-Star guard also missed his camp with the team, having to go through multiple COVID-19 tests to practice with the squad. However, despite him wanting to move out of the Rockets, Harden will be starting his season with the team.

Also read | James Harden wants out even after John Wall trade, Rockets not interested in Kyrie deal

Is James Harden playing tonight vs Spurs?

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas says James Harden will play in Tuesday's game vs. the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/gdigYgpmSs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2020

Harden returned to practice on Monday, and will play the preseason game vs San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, 8:00 PM EST (Wednesday, 6:30 AM IST). “They were both at practice today and participated and were very good,” coach Stephen Silas said while talking about PJ Tucker and Harden.

He added that it was good to have them and that it lifted the team's spirit. Silas added that he spoke to Harden about the trade, and how basketball-wise, Harden was "right there". "It’s been something that the media has been talking about quite a bit, and I’ve had to answer a lot of questions," he explained.

Also read | James Harden trade: Houston Rockets demand Ben Simmons, 3 first-round picks for James Harden

James Harden practice starts amid various trade rumours

James Harden is reportedly “unmoved and uninterested” after the Rockets traded for John Wall. The Beard still wants out of Houston, per @wojespn and @ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/RhFHLdZ5dz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2020

Harden, as per reports, is unimpressed with the team's John Wall trade, which sent Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards. The 31-year-old wants to play for a title contender and has Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets as his top options. Right now, a 76ers trade looks most likely. Yet, the Sixers might not be ready to part with Ben Simmons – who the Rockets want in exchange for Harden.

Also read | James Harden trade: Philadelphia 76ers 'most likely' next destination for Rockets guard

The Houston Rockets have asked the Philadelphia 76ers for 3 first round picks AND Ben Simmons in a trade for James Harden, per @YaronWeitzman pic.twitter.com/9X3J6dAdkq — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 14, 2020

Spurs vs Rockets live score: NBA pre-season live-stream

Fans have multiple ways to watch the NBA pre-season live stream. In the USA, various streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu will stream the game live. While subscriptions for games are free, a free trial period for most is usually available.

In India, fans can watch the live stream on the NBA app. However, to start the game, one will have to get an NBA League Pass subscription. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content.

Also read | James Harden open to Bucks, Heat trade as former MVP weighs options: Report

(Image credits: AP)