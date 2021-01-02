Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs The Kings? Latest Update On The Rockets Star

The Houston Rockets finally seem like they are getting into the groove of the NBA regular-season 2020-21. The Rockets did not have the best start to their campaign, losing two games on the trot - 126-128 to the Portland Trail Blazers and 111-124 to the Denver Nuggets. Missing most of their first-choice players, the maximum workload of the team was taken on by the Rockets' star guard, James Harden for the first two games. With the return of the first team in the last game, Harden's hard work finally paid off as the team recorded their first win against the Sacramento Kings on New Year's Day.

First win of the season! 🚀



What a night in H-Town. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/BV1ZQfN1Or — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 1, 2021

Is James Harden playing tonight? James Harden injury update

On December 26, 2020, James Harden put up a record-breaking 44 points in the Rocket's 128–126 overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers - making him the first player in the NBA to score more than 40 points in a season-opener. As the rejuvenated Rockets take on the Sacramento Kings once again tomorrow, Harden has already scored 111 points in just three games and can be expected to stay in form for Sunday's game.

Having made 33 points in just 38 minutes in the last game against the Kings, Harden will be high on confidence and his contribution will be the defining factor in taking the Rockets up the leaderboard. The Rockets are currently in 13th place in the Western Conference. The Rockets' performance until now is in stark contrast to that of their competitors for Sunday, the Sacramento Kings. The Kings won their first two games of the season playing against the Nuggets and the Suns. They lost their third game - a reverse against the Suns - before winning their fourth game against the Nuggets.

With their game against the Rockets ending in a loss, the Kings are in 7th place on the Western Conference table and will be hoping to avenge their defeat this time around.

Is James Harden playing tonight? When is James Harden coming back?

As of now, there has been no official communication from the Rockets specifying that Harden will not play. So Rockets fans can expect to see their beloved #13 take the court once again tomorrow.

James Harden injury update

Though Harden is not reported to have any injury, he has been called out for his weight gain during the offseason. According to NBA procedure, Harden was asked to isolate for a few days after being seen on an outing but was cleared to play for his side from the season-opener against the Trail Blazers.

Image: Houston Rockets Twitter