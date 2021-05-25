Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight Vs Nets? Jaylen Brown Injury Update Revealed By Celtics

The Celtics suffered a sort of a setback with a loss to the Nets in the first game of the playoffs. And it seems that their troubles might not end anytime soon. The Celtics have been plagued with injuries this season and it looks like they will not be able to outdo their performance last season where they made a Conference Finals appearance. Here is more on queries posed such as - 'Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight?' and 'When is Jaylen Brown coming back?' ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday evening.

#NEBHInjuryReport Celtics forward Jaylen Brown yesterday underwent successful scapholunate reconstruction surgery. He is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately three months.



Further updates will be provided as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/GPGDR9pE7k — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 13, 2021

Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight? When is Jaylen Brown coming back?

Jaylen Brown, who made his first All-Star appearance this year, has now been ruled out for the season with a torn ligament injury to his left wrist. The Jaylen Brown injury definitely weakens the already-beleaguered Celtics side as he underwent surgery nearly two weeks ago and is inevitably out for the season, averaging 24.7 points per game this season. The Jaylen Brown return is expected to be in 3 months, which means that he will be fit to join the Celtics at the start of the regular season next year.

The Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out for the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his wrist. Devastating news for Boston, and all but ends any hopes the Celtics have of doing anything in the playoffs. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 10, 2021

Jaylen Brown injury update: What caused the injury?

While giving an injury update on Jaylen Brown, Celtics mentioned that the forward had a successful surgery and will be fit to return to the side at the start of the next season. Many reports suggest that Brown has been carrying the injury for a while and it looks likely that self-nursing the injury has cost the Celtics Forward months away from the game. Brown looked to be in extreme pain after he fell on his wrist in a game against Oklahoma City Thunder and that is believed to have caused the injury to him. He continued playing through the injury and kept hurting his wrist, which caused the injury

Does Jaylen Brown injury mean a first-round exit for the Celtics?

With Jaylen Brown gone, the Celtics will be hoping that Jayson Tatum steps up for them and helps them in the playoffs. Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams are all very good players but the impact Brown had on this Celtics team is unmatched. The Jaylen Brown return after an injury has always been solid and he has always been quick to adapt to the situation. The Celtics will be hoping for the same next season as they will want to start afresh after a not-so-great regular season this year.

