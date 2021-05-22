Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight Vs Nets? Jaylen Brown Injury Update

The NBA playoffs are finally here and on matchday one the Brooklyn Nets will take on the Boston Celtics as a part of the Eastern Conference game. The game will be played at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn. The NBA game will begin live at 8:00 PM local time on Saturday, May 22 (5:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 23).

With 48 wins and 24 losses, the Brooklyn Nets finished the regular NBA Eastern Conference season in second place. On the other hand, the Boston Celtics finished the regular season in seventh place with 36 wins and 36 defeats. Both teams will hope to begin the playoffs with a victory. With so much on the line for the Celtics, it raises the questions: 'Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight vs Nets' or 'When is Jaylen Brown coming back?'

Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight vs Brooklyn Nets? Jaylen Brown injury update

Jaylen Brown last played a competitive match for the Boston Celtics on May 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden. Although the Celtics lost the match 129-119 to the Trail Blazers, the loss was not the biggest concern. Their all-star guard Jaylen Brown, who has had the best season so far, limped off the court without putting any weight on his right leg. Brown collided with teammate Jayson Tatum with 40.4s remaining in the match. The Celtics star had another good game as he scored 16 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists in 35 minutes before his injury.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both leave the game after a collision at the end of the game pic.twitter.com/IVDUL2nM0S — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 3, 2021

Prior to the Jaylen Brown injury, the Boston Celtics star was having a breakout season. Brown made his first all-star team by averaging 24.7 points per game and 48.4 percent shooting. Both were career highs. The 24-year old also averaged a career-high 3.4 assists per performance. With Brown having delivered time and time again it will now be time for another player to step up.

When is Jaylen Brown coming back? Will Boston Celtic fans see a Jaylen Brown return tonight against the Brooklyn Nets?

The latest Jaylen Brown injury update is a disappointing one as the Boston Celtics star will miss the rest of the season because of a wrist injury. The 24-year old underwent wrist surgery to repair a torn ligament more than a week before. As a result, a Jaylen Brown return to basketball activities is only expected in approximately three months as announced by his team on their official Twitter handles