Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight Vs Wizards? Jaylen Brown Injury Update Ahead Of Play-in

NBA postseason is finally here and before the 2021 playoffs, we have the NBA play-in tournament and in the East, it's Washington Wizards and the Boston Celtics locking horns. The game will be played at the historic venue of TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The NBA game will begin live at 9:00 PM local time on Tuesday, May 18 (6:30 AM IST on Wednesday, May 19).

With 34 wins and 38 losses, the Washington Wizards finished the regular NBA Eastern Conference season in eighth place. On the other hand, the Boston Celtics finished the regular season a place above with 36 wins and 36 losses. Both teams will hope to kickstart the play-in tournament with a victory. With so much on the line for the Celtics, it raises the questions: 'Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight' or 'When is Jaylen Brown coming back?'

Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight? Jaylen Brown injury update

Jaylen Brown last played a competitive game for the Boston Celtics on May 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden. Even though the Celtics lost the game 129-119 to the Trail Blazers, the loss was not the biggest worry. Their all-star guard Jaylen Brown's injury status was more worrisome as he limped off the court without putting any weight on his right leg. Brown awkwardly collided with teammate Jayson Tatum with 40.4s remaining in the game. The Celtics star had a good game as he scored 16 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists in 35 minutes before his injury.

When is Jaylen Brown coming back? Will Boston Celtic fans see a Jaylen Brown return tonight?

The latest Jaylen Brown injury update is a disappointing one as the Boston Celtics star will miss the rest of the season due to a wrist injury. Brown underwent wrist surgery to repair a torn ligament last Thursday and is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately three months as announced by their team on their official Twitter handle. The Brown and Tatum clash can also be seen below.

#NEBHInjuryReport Celtics forward Jaylen Brown yesterday underwent successful scapholunate reconstruction surgery. He is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately three months.



Further updates will be provided as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/GPGDR9pE7k — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 13, 2021

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both leave the game after a collision at the end of the game pic.twitter.com/IVDUL2nM0S — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 3, 2021



Boston Celtics injury report: Jayson Tatum provided a positive injury update meanwhile

However, all is not lost for Boston Celtics as Jayson Tatum is fit to feature tonight. Considering both Brown and Tatum have carried the Celtics so far, his game time has been managed efficiently by the coach. However, one can expect Tatum to feature tonight considering the importance of the game.

Boston Celtics predicted starting line-up: Point Guard: Kemba Walker, Shooting Guard: Marcus Smart, Small Forward: Evan Fournier, Power Forward: Jayson Tatum, Center: Robert Williams III