Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight Vs Clippers? Heat Star's Return On The Horizon

The Miami Heat lock horns will the LA Clippers at the American Airlines Arena on Thursday, January 28. The NBA regular season game between the Heat and the Clippers is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET (Friday, January 29 at 6:30 AM IST). However, social media has been abuzz over whether or not Heat star Jimmy Butler will feature in the game amid his absence due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.

Heat vs Clippers game preview

The Miami Heat enter the matchup against the Clippers on the back of four straight defeats and Erik Spoelstra's side have slumped to 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. The Heat have struggled in the absence of star man Jimmy Butler and will be hoping to put an end to their losing streak on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Clippers are in third place in the Western Conference standings. They've won 13 games this season but suffered defeat against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. The Clippers are the overwhelming favourites heading into their game against the Heat and are expected to come away with the win.

AP source: Heat forward Jimmy Butler (virus protocols) has been going through some level of conditioning work this week, which is part of the return to play plan set by the NBA. There is no definitive plan yet for his return to game action, tomorrow or this weekend or beyond. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 28, 2021

Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight vs Clippers? When is Jimmy Butler coming back?

According to reports from the Associated Press, there is no "definitive plan" that Jimmy Butler will return to game action for the Heat on Thursday. The 31-year-old hasn’t suited up since Miami’s win over the Washington Wizards on January 9 due to the NBA's health and safety protocols but his return seems to be on the horizon. Butler has only played in six games so far this season, as he missed two games early in the season with an injury.

There is still no confirmation over whether Jimmy Butler will play vs the Clippers on Thursday night. However, according to reports from ESPN, Butler is listed as 'out' for the game against the Clippers. Butler is averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season.

The Heat will, however, be without the services of Goran Dragic, Moe Harkless, Chris Silva, Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard. For the Clippers, star duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are ruled out.

Image Credits - AP