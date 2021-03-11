Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? 76ers Star Set To Miss Clash Against Chicago Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns with the Chicago Bulls at the United Center Arena on Thursday, March 11. The NBA regular-season game between the two teams is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET (Friday, March 12 at 6:30 AM IST). However, social media has been abuzz over whether or not 76ers star Joel Embiid will feature in the game after he missed out on the All-Star game due to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Joel Embiid quarantine: Joel Embiid status on Sixers report card

Joel Embiid travelled to Atlanta for Sunday’s All-Star Game, only to learn the night before that he was flagged by contact tracing data. The barber that the Cameroonian visited prior to his trip to Atlanta tested positive for COVID-19, and even though Embiid's COVID-19 test returned negative, he was unable to participate in the All-Star game as per the league’s health and safety protocols. This meant that Embiid and his Sixers teammate Simmons, who visited the same barber before flying to Atlanta, had to be sidelined for a week.

Embiid was on Team Durant, while Simmons was on Team LeBron but the Sixers duo was in quarantine during the All-Star event. He is currently listed as 'out' on the Sixers injury report card but not due to injury.

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? Sixers star to miss out vs Bulls

Earlier on Tuesday, it was confirmed that Sixers star Joel Embiid will miss the game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. However, it won't be long before the 26-year-old links up with his teammates provided he continues to test negative for COVID-19. Reports from The Athletic suggest that Embiid will have to remain in quarantine until Friday.

76ers’ Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are required to quarantine until Friday and Saturday, respectively, due to contact tracing, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It rules Embiid out of Thursday game, and Simmons out of Thursday and Friday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 9, 2021

This season, Embiid has been averaging 30.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Sixers. His stunning displays have helped Doc Rivers' side to the summit of the Eastern Conference standings.

