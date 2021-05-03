Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight Vs Bulls? Philadelphia 76ers Team News

Joel Embiid, with a performance drawing MVP conversations this season, has led the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA playoffs. Not only has the team made it to the playoffs, but they have also been the top seed in the Eastern Conference. However, despite Embiid's game, injuries have plagued his season.

Joel Embiid injury update: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs Bulls?

As per recent reports, Embiid will be playing against the Chicago Bulls. The 76ers vs Bulls game on Monday (Tuesday IST), will be scheduled at 9:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST) at the United Center in Chicago. As of now, no other player is even listed on the injury list for the 76ers. While they were without Ben Simmons a few days ago, he has made his return a few games ago.

Joel Embiid return: When is Joel Embiid coming back

Sixers record when Joel Embiid & Ben Simmons both play this year



28-6 (.823) ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥



Big if both healthy for playoffs pic.twitter.com/VDvPm6uPnl — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 27, 2021

Earlier this season, Embiid was out with a bone bruise on his left knee. What appeared to be just a scare, kept the star player sidelined for weeks. However, the team has kept up their performance, picking up their pace after a few bad games here and there. Currently, the team is on a three-game winning streak.

While Embiid's absence hurt the 76ers, Ben Simmons' injury took a toll on the team, who slipped to the No. 2 seed in the East for some time after consecutive losses. Simmons' absence on the court visibly affected the 76ers, who was out with a non-COVID-related illness.

While Simmons only had 12 points and 4 assists in the game back, his presence was enough to uplift the team. “I thought he was great,” head coach Doc Rivers had said. "The first play of the game we got 3. It was created by Ben Simmons, so I think he was really good. I thought defensively, he was even better". Rivers further spoke about Simmons was energetic, and it was a good team win.

NBA playoffs bracket (if the playoffs began now)

Western Conference

Phoenix Suns (No. 1) vs Memphis Grizzlies (No. 8)

Utah Jazz (No. 2) vs Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7)

Dever Nuggets (No. 3) vs Portland Trail Blazers (No. 6)

Los Angeles Clippers (No. 4) vs Dallas Mavericks (No. 5)

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers (No. 1) vs Charlotte Hornets (No. 8)

Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) vs Boston Celtics (No. 7)

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs Miami Heat (No. 6)

New York Knicks (No. 4) vs Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

(Image credits: Joel Embiid Instagram)