Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight Vs Hawks? 76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid has had a phenomenal season and he has continued his dominance into the postseason, averaging 29.2 PPG in the NBA Playoffs 2021. The star centre was one of the contenders this year to win the prestigious MVP award. He proved to be a big problem for the opposition in the paint and after improving his 3-point play, Embiid is also a threat from beyond the arc.

He has also been a key player in the resilient Philly defense. His 40-point performance in the second game against the Hawks in the Conference semis is the first time a 76ers player scored 40 points or more since Allen Iverson in 2003. Embiid has had many injury problems this season and missed out on a huge chunk of the regular season due to injuries that have haunted him even into the postseason as he missed 2 games in the first-round series against the Wizards.

Joel Embiid injury: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?

Embiid had an awkward fall in Game 4 of the series against the Wizards and was ruled out of Game 5 with a torn meniscus. But the 4-time all-star made a brilliant comeback in Game 1 of the Conference semis against the Hawks. Philly lost the game but Embiid scored 39 points on the night which was a big positive for the 76ers.

After being questionable for Game 2, Embiid once again came back and picked up where he left off as he scored 40 points on the Hawks while shooting 52% from the field. There are no reports that suggest Embiid will be out for Game 3 in Atlanta and he has been training hard with the team, hoping to help them get to their first NBA finals since the 2000 season.

Joel Embiid return: When is Joel Embiid coming back?

Joel Embiid injury did not stop the 76ers from finishing 1st in the Eastern Conference, but he will be very important for the Philly team in the journey ahead, as he is more than just a big man and has a lot to offer to the team. The 76ers very well know that he is not 100% fit to play, but the impact he has on the game in spite of playing with a torn meniscus is what makes him a special player. The organisation will be hoping that Embiid remains fit till the end of the season as this is the closest Philly have come to a Championship in decades and they need him there till the end to have a shot at winning it.

