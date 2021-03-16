Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight Vs Knicks? 76ers Star's Latest Injury Update Divulged

A few days after the NBA started the second half of their regular season, Joel Embiid injured himself during a game against the Washington Wizards. While the team won the Wizards game 127-101, they might be without their star player for some time. The team is set to face the New York Knicks on Tuesday, 7:00 PM EST (Wednesday, 5:30 AM IST).

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?

To answer the 'Is Joel Embiid playing tonight' question, the superstar will not be playing against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night (EST).

Joel Embiid injury update

Joel Embiid return: When is Joel Embiid coming back?

As per reports on the Joel Embiid injury update, the 76ers star has suffered a bone bruise on his left knee. While there appears to be no timeline for his return yet, the Cameroonian star will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Additional reports add that his MRI report showed no structural damage, and his ACL and meniscus are fine. Embiid was asked to do an MRI soon after returning to Philadelphia on last Friday night.

Joel Embiid went down after suffering an apparent leg injury.



He went back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/Qd8IqC5Ric — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 13, 2021

While the Joel Embiid return is not likely anytime soon, the organization is understandably relieved that the injury is not season-ending. His injury took place in the third quarter, as he landed on his knee after a dunk. Embiid finished the game with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 8-of-11 from the field.

Against the Wizards, Embiid went down after his dunk, landing on his leg – which hyperextended. The 27-year-old centre fell on the curt, visibly in pain. Later, Embiid got up and limped to the locker room at the Capital One Arena on his own.

Though Embiid is in the middle of his MVP-worthy campaign, he has been sidelined multiple times this season, which has constantly raised questions such as 'When is Joel Embiid coming back?'. Earlier, Embiid and Ben Simmons had been out of the All-Star Game in Atlanta, which made them miss their 127-105 win over the Chicago Bulls. For the All-Star Game, the duo was asked to sit out of the game because of contact tracing. In February, Embiid has hyperextended his right knee during the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

