Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight Vs Wizards? Joel Embiid Injury Update

One win and the Philadelphia 76ers will be headed to the Eastern Conference semifinals. However, with their recent win, the Washington Wizards have somehow managed to keep their series hopes alive. The 76ers, who need their fourth win, might have to close the series out without Joel Emiid on the court.

Joel Embiid injury update: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs Wizards?

As per recent reports, Joel Embiid is listed as doubtful for the upcoming game against the Wizards. The Game is scheduled on Wednesday, 7:00 PM EST (Thursday, 4:30 AM IST) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Seth Curry and George Hill are also on day to day basis.

Joel Embiid return: When is Joel Embiid coming back?

Embiid – also possibly in line for his MVP award – had an MRI on Tuesday. His status will be decided before the game. As of now, there is no official status. “Obviously,” Ben Simmons said when asked about Embiid. “we need Joel to win. He’s a big part of this team.”

On Monday night, Joel Embiid suffered a right knee injury after falling. He was pulled out of the game, which the Wizards won with a 122-114 score. Embiid's injury came early into the game, as he met Wizards' Robin Lopez in the air. He fell to the floor around seven minutes after the game began.

While Lopez ended up blocking the shot, Embiid couldn't brace himself as he fell down, visibly in pain. He stayed in the game for the first quarter but was clearly uncomfortable due to the paid. With some second left in the first period, Embiid went to the locker room with a slight limp and never returned.

The Wizards did not give up, outscoring the 76ers by 15 points in the second and third period. "Once Jo came out, we weren't moving the ball as well," Ben Simmons said. "We didn't get enough easy looks". "We're going to need him to be the last team standing, to win," 76ers' Danny Green said. "It doesn't mean we can't win the next game without him."

While on the court, Embiid scored 8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in the first quarter, along with 1 steal. In this series, Embiid has been averaging 30 points, shooting 67% from the field.

