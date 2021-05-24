Is Jrue Holiday Playing Tonight Vs Heat? Bucks Injury Report For Game 2

The Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks are facing each other in the NBA playoffs once again, this time in Round 1. However, while the Heat prevailed last time, the Bucks seem to play this time around. The team is determined to redeem themselves, aiming for a deeper playoff run.

Jrue Holiday injury update: Is Jrue Holiday playing tonight vs Heat?

According to recent reports, Jrue Holiday will be playing the Bucks-Heat Game 2. The next playoff encounter is scheduled on Monday, May 24, 7:30 PM EST (Tuesday, May 25, 5:00 AM IST) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Except for Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the team is expected to play at full strength.

Jrue Holiday return: When is Jrue Holiday coming back?

Giannis was HYPED after Holiday's game-sealing block on Jimmy 🗣 pic.twitter.com/1RZTIOhfjJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2021

Over the team's 109-107 win over the Miami Heat, Jrue Holiday made sure his impact was felt. While many questioned his trade to the team from the New Orleans Pelicans, the 30-year-old seems to have found his place with the Bucks. Khris Middleton led the team to their victory, which might not have been possible without Holiday's playmaking. Holiday finished the game with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 3 steals to his name.

Injury report

Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo – Out, avulsion fracture

Miami Heat

Omer Yurtseven – Day to day

Victor Oladipo – Out

Preview

Middleton scored the game-winning shot with only half a second left on the clock, lifting the Bucks to their OT win. He also led the team with 27 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo adding 26.

"He's just always so level," Brook Lopez said about Middleton after the game. "Obviously, first game of the playoffs, everybody's amped up. Big game. This could have been a preseason game to him. I think he would have been the same way in the moment, shooting the ball and everything".

"Some of their switching stuff, we hadn't seen. But nothing overly surprising," Duncan Robinson said about the Bucks, scoring 24 points for the Heat. "There's a lot of familiarity between these two teams". Goran Dragic added they know the Bucks' game plan, and stated it was difficult to score inside the paint.

"There's going to be times good things are going to happen, there's going to be times when bad things are going to happen," Giannis said, adding that he does not wanna ask, beg or expect, and only keep playing.

(Image credits: AP)