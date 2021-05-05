Is Julius Randle Playing Tonight Vs Nuggets? Knicks Injury News

With Julius Randle generating last-minute NBA MVP chatter, the New York Knicks will be facing the Denver Nuggets for their next game. Randle, who has been in red-hot form, has led the team to their wins. The next matchup will be between Nikola Jokic and Randle, both players linked to the NBA MVP award this season. As the 2020-21 regular season is nearing its end, the teams will be looking for one last triumph.

Julius Randle injury update: Is Julius Randle playing tonight vs Nuggets?

As of now, Randle will be playing against the Nuggets for their next encounter. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, 9:00 PM EST (Thursday, 6:30 AM IST) at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. However, while Randle will on the court, the teams will be missing some other players.

Nerlens Noel (sprained left ankle) and Norvel Pelle (sprained right ankle) are questionable for tomorrow’s game at Denver. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) May 4, 2021

Julius Randle return: When is Julius Randle coming back?

As of now, Randle is not on the injury list and will be playing the team's next game.

Knicks vs Nuggets preview

Nikola Jokic is currently leading his team with 26.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game, along with 1.4 steals per game average as well. The Nuggets are currently are at the near top in the Western Conference standings. However, the Nuggets' clash vs the Knicks will not be easy, facing Julius Randle – someone who has fiercely been carrying the team. He stirring up some late MVP chatter, currently posting 24.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists during his maiden All-Star campaign.

That being said, Randle also has the most minutes in the league as of now. Jokic, consistent the whole season, is second on that list. Randle's performance has been commendable, really giving the Knicks a boost as the 2020-21 season is drawing to an end. The Knicks are currently 37-28 in the East, winning 12 of their last 13 games. Without Randle, the feat would not have been possible. Additionally, Randle is averaging 31 points over the last 11 games.

"People don't understand how tough it is to play in New York, and he's bringing a winning mentality back to the Knicks," said the Knicks' Taj Gibson, giving the credit to Randle. "Julius has earned his credit for being in the MVP race. He deserves it".

Jokic, on the other hand, has had to step up since Murray's season-ending injury. During the Lakers' last game vs the LA Lakers, PJ Dozier ended up leaving the game after an unfortunate right adductor strain. "I don't know if this team is cursed," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game, adding that they might need some high priest to get rid of all bad omens. Dozier is hence ruled out on Wednesday (Thursday IST). On the other hand, the coach added that Monte Morris might be back after a few more games.

