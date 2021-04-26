Is Julius Randle Playing Tonight Vs Suns? New York Knicks Team News for Crunch Clash

The New York Knicks will lock horns with the Phoenix Suns at the Madison Square Garden on Monday, April 26. The NBA regular season clash between the two sides is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, April 27 at 5:00 AM IST). However, social media has been abuzz over whether or not Knicks superstar Julius Randle will be playing against Monty Williams' high-flying Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks preview

The New York Knicks are currently in fourth place on the Eastern Conference table, with 34 wins and 27 defeats. Tom Thibodeau's men are on a nine-game winning streak right now and one of the most in-form teams in the league. The Knicks recorded a 137-128 OT win over the Hawks on Wednesday and will be hoping to continue their stunning run of form when they face off against the Suns.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns, rank second in the entire NBA with a 42-18 record, only two games behind Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz. The Suns have been consistent throughout the year but will arrive at MSG with two consecutive losses (at Boston and Brooklyn). The Suns will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Monday night and possibly push the Jazz all the way for the Conference title.

Is there any Julius Randle injury update?

So far, there have been no reports stating that Julius Randle has suffered any injury. The NBA All-Star has also not been listed on the team's injury report card on Monday. He even played against the Hawks and led his side to victory in the previous game for the Knicks.

Is Julius Randle playing tonight? Knicks injuries and suspensions ahead of Suns clash

Barring any late setback or injury, Randle is expected to start for the Knicks when they square off against the Suns on Monday. His incredible display on Wednesday helped the Knicks sustain their impressive nine-game win streak. Randle dropped 40 points, 11 rebounds and six assists against the Atlanta Hawks, drawing the Knicks closer to a play-offs berth.

Randle is putting up 24 points, 10.5 rebounds and six assists per game this year and has solid shooting splits of 46/42/80. He is expected to play a major role for the Knicks if they are to extend their winning streak to 10 games on Monday.

However, the Knicks will be without Alec Burke (COVID-19 protocols) and Mitchell Robinson (foot).

Image Credits - New York Knicks Instagram