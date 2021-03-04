Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? Clippers Star Doubtful Vs Wizards Following Back Spasms

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Washington Wizards in the US Capitol before returning home in the NBA regular season on Thursday night. The game will be played at the Capital One Arena and will begin at 5:30 AM IST on Friday, March 5. The Clippers are struggling for form recently and their problems have been compounded with doubts surrounding the availability of star man Kawhi Leonard. Here's the Kawhi Leonard injury update:

Also Read: Candace Parker Picks Apart Shaquille O'Neal's Modern Basketball Logic On Inside The NBA

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? When will Kawhi Leonard return for the Clippers?

The Los Angeles Clippers were dealt a telling blow on their trip to TD Park when Kawhi Leonard was ruled out of the game. The 29-year-old was listed as a starter before the game, but never took the floor during warmups. The team announced late in the first quarter that he had been ruled out due to back spasms. Speaking after the game, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said that Kawhi's issue started during their loss to Milwaukee Bucks over the weekend, and there was no certainty whether he will line-up against the Washington Wizards.

Also Read: NBA All-Star 2021: East And West Jerseys Leaked Online, Fans React On Social Media

Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard suffered the back injury towards the end of the Milwaukee game. Also says he doesn’t know whether he’ll be able to play Thursday. #Clippers — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 3, 2021

Reggie Jackson replaced Kawhi Leonard in the starting line-up against the Boston Celtics, collecting 25 points and seven assists in 37 minutes during the 114-117 loss. Kawhi missed two games early this season because of a mouth laceration. The 29-year-old sat out another two games because of health and safety protocols from contact tracing for COVID-19. And he missed three games in mid-February because of a lower left leg contusion.

Leonard returned from that injury and played in six straight games until the back spasms kept him out Tuesday. The former Toronto Raptors star is averaging 26.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists and is the Clippers’ leading scorer this season.

Also Read: Dwyane Wade Records Shaquille O'Neal Snoring Profusely In Bizarre Astronaut Helmet: WATCH

The visitor's problems worsened further with Marcus Morris Sr. ruled out for the second half against the Celtics because of a concussion he suffered after appearing to take an inadvertent elbow to the head late in the second quarter. The 31-year-old has been named doubtful for the game against the Wizards. The Clippers have won only five of their last 10 games in the league and have fallen behind leaders Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns in the race for the Western Conference championship.

The Clippers are tied on a similar record with arch-rivals and defending champions Los Angeles Lakers, with both LA franchises recording a 24-13 record in the league so far.

Also Read: Clippers Vs Wizards Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

NBA live stream: How to watch Wizards vs Clippers live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Wizards vs Clippers live stream will begin at 5:30 AM IST on Friday, March 5.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)