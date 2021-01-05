Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? Clippers Star Fit To Face Ex-team Spurs

The Los Angeles Clippers are keen to shrug off last season's disappointment and have been off to a good start this season. The Clippers led by new head coach Tyronn Lue registered a win in their opener against arch-rivals Lakers, and have won five of their seven games so far this year. Kawhi Leonard has been a vital cog in the Clippers' setup along with Paul George. Presently, there are doubts whether the former will feature in their next game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? Kawhi Leonard load management in focus ahead of Spurs clash

Kawhi Leonard has been one of the key players around which the Clippers operate. The 29-year-old remains central to their plans. The two-time NBA champion has been off to a good start this season, featuring in all seven games so far averaging 22 pts, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. However, the former Toronto Raptors star is known to have special privileges in the setup and The Atheltic had earlier reported that the 29-year-old sat out of games to manage his workload.

The situation may have changed since the arrival of Lue, who had refrained from the talk earlier this season. Leonard is not nursing an injury or niggle and is likely to be in action against the Spurs, where he spent seven seasons, winning the title in 2014. He equalled his career-high in rebounds with an astounding 16 in last week's game against Utah. His previous career-high in rebounds had come during his time with the Spurs, against the Dallas Mavericks in the April of 2014. The Clippers managed 27.1 points per game in the regular season, with 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists. In 13 playoff games, Kawhi averaged 28.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

NBA live stream: How to watch Clippers vs Spurs live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Clippers vs Spurs game will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Wednesday, January 6.

(Image Courtesy: Clippers Instagram)