Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? Clippers Star's Injury Update

As the 2020-21 season progresses, the Los Angeles Clippers are looking to redeem themselves after last year's playoff disappointment. With reports and experts already referring to them as a better team, the Clippers have been staying strong at the top of the Western Conference table, with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George scoring consistently. However, the team will be without both stars due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Kawhi Leonard return: Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs Orlando Magic?

As of now, Leonard is unlikely to play against the Orlando Magic. The game is scheduled to take place on Friday, 8:00 PM EST (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST) at the Amway Center in Orlando. While Leonard and George are listed out, Patrick Beverley is on a day-to-day basis due to his knee soreness. Neither played against the Miami Heat.

Kawhi Leonard injury update

While the Clippers were about to begin their six-game road trip, Leonard and George did not make the flight over the NBA's health and safety protocols. As per coach Tyronn Lue, both are "feeling well", but a timeline for their return is not finalised.

"It is a tough time," Lue said of the situation, adding that the players are better, and will hopefully join the team soon. If they join the team, it will be under strict NBA protocols. As per Lou Williams, the team found out that their star duo will be missing right before they left.

"At this point, we understand that this is the new normal, this is the different dynamic than we are used to," Williams said, speaking of how they were told that both might not even make the road trip. As three key players were missing, the team had Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard and Terance Mann playing in the starting lineup.

Clippers vs Magic live stream: NBA live stream details

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

TV Channel – Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Prime and NBA League Pass.

(Image credits: AP)