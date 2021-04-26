Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Vs Pelicans? Clippers Team News

Los Angeles Clippers have struggled with injuries his term but have done well to maintain their form and camaraderie as they hope to make a deep postseason run. The latest saw them lose out Kawhi Leonard to injury, making him the third starter from the Clippers to be ruled out. Leonard's injury is not expected to be serious but will rule him out in the short term for Tyronn Lue. Here's a look at the Kawhi Leonard injury update and when will Kawhi Leonard return date.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? When is Kawhi Leonard coming back?

Kawhi Leonard continues to be ruled out with injury as the Los Angeles Clippers star nurses a right foot soreness. The All-Star has missed three straight games since logging 22 minutes against Minnesota Timberwolves last week and has been ruled out for the trip to the New Orleans Pelicans. LA Clippers coach Ty Lue said the team is holding Leonard out to be safe as the postseason nears. Leonard has missed four consecutive games before his return against the Timberwolves, where he finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists during his time on the court. Lue said that the 29-year-old is itching to return on the pitch but his absence is to "protect him" with the playoffs on the horizon. So the answer to the 'Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight?' query is no.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will be re-evaluated next week with right foot soreness. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 20, 2021

According to ESPN's Kawhi Leonard injury update, the Clippers star should return to the lineup sometime this week, depending on how his rehabilitation continues. The All-Star is averaging 25.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season. The 29-year-old has played in just 46 games, having missed time because of injuries and health and safety protocols. The Clippers now have three starters sidelined by injuries including Leonard. Patrick Beverley is out indefinitely with a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left hand while centre Serge Ibaka has missed over 20 consecutive games with a back issue.

The Clippers were set back by injuries, team chemistry and bio bubble related issues last year as they bowed out early in the playoffs. Tyronn Lue was roped in to build continuity and chemistry, but the constant injuries have ensured that the squad has had very little time playing together at full strength. Nonetheless, the Clippers have done well so far in the regular season, and are third in the Western Conference standings, only two games behind leaders Utah Jazz. With 10 games remaining in the season, Kawhi Leonard and Co will look to wrestle the top spot back.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)