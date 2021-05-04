Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Vs Raptors? Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

The Los Angeles Clippers have hit a rut having lost three consecutive games as they prepare to take on the Toronto Raptors. The Clippers have fallen four games behind leaders Utah Jazz and will need something special from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George if they have to wrestle the top seed back. The former however has had his series of niggling injuries and has missed significant game time for the Clippers. Here's the Kawhi Leonard injury update and the Kawhi Leonard return date.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? When is Kawhi Leonard coming back?

Kawhi Leonard returned to the line-up in the loss against Denver Nuggets last time out, after missing the previous five games due to right foot soreness. The Clippers star returned with figures of 16 points, six assists and five rebounds in 30 minutes and debunked suggestions that his foot injury was serious at all. Leonard claimed that there is "nothing significant" with his foot injury and that he has been playing with it for some time. He had missed nine of the Clippers' previous 10 games and will look to develop as much chemistry as he can with the starters on the floor with just seven games remaining in the regular season.

Leonard has been described as more of a willing, vocal presence within the locker room, the decision also kept him part of the team’s daily routines. He travelled with on its recent road trip to help develop chemistry, something Clippers was missing when it blew a 3-1 series lead and lost in the second round to the Nuggets last year. When on the pitch, Leonard has made a difference to the franchise, averaging 25.5 points per game, with 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists. The 29-year-old has played in just 47 games, having missed time because of injuries and health and safety protocols. So the answer to the 'Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight?' query is yes.

While the Kawhi Leonard injury update turns out positive, the Clippers still have a host of injury issues to contend with. Serge Ibaka, who was the starting centre when healthy, missed his 25th consecutive game because of a back injury. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley has played in only two of the past 26 games due to injuries, missing his 12th straight game with a fractured hand. Both have been ruled out for the clash against the Raptors but could return to action soon before the postseason begins.

