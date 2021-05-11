Last Updated:

Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Vs Raptors? Kawhi Leonard Latest Injury Update

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against the Toronto Raptors? Here is the Los Angeles Clippers star's injury report for the upcoming game on Tuesday EST.

With a consistent performance this season, the Los Angeles Clippers are headed to the playoffs as a top seed in the NBA. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have led the team throughout, determined to play a deeper playoff run. That being said, Leonard has been playing with an injury, staying strong for his team. 

Kawhi Leonard injury update: Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs Raptors?

As per current reports, Kawhi Leonard will be playing against the Raptors. However, the team is without Serge Ibaka, who is recovering from a back issue. The Clippers-Raptors is scheduled on Tuesday, May 11, 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, May 12, 5:00 AM IST) at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. 

Kawhi Leonard return: When is Kawhi Leonard coming back?

While the Clippers have Leonard on the court, his health issues are not completely resolved. As the two-time NBA champion is recovering from a foot injury, he is also playing every game with a left-hand issue. On Sunday (Monday EST), Leonard scored 29 points during the team's 106-100 loss vs the New York Knicks at home. However, after the game, Leonard spoke about playing with his left-hand problem. 

His hand issue has been persistent for a few games now. On Thursday (Friday IST), when the Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers, Leonard ended up falling on the baseline below the basket. As he got up again, Leonard seemed to be having trouble with his left hand. 

"Being 70-whatever games we're in right now, you're gonna have nicks and bruises," Leonard said of his injury. "Just gotta keep fighting through it. You know, put up shots, gotta get used to it and I'm not gonna be worried about it. Just gotta keep going, pretty much". 

After the Knicks game, Leonard was asked about his ankle. The Clippers star ended up mentioning his hand, which has apparently been a bother. "No, ankle's good, it's just more of me falling on my hand at that point," Leonard said. "[Happened] second, third play of the game, it's frustrating. But other than that, I'm good, I'm good. I've been through worse situations". 

After the upcoming Raptors game, the Clippers will have three more games left before the regular season comes to an end. 

