Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Vs Suns In Game 2? Here's More On Kawhi Leonard's Injury

Los Angeles Clippers completed yet another memorable comeback against Utah Jazz. After going 0-2 down they fought their way back to win the series 4-2 and sealed their first Playoff spot in 50 years. They managed this comeback without Kawhi Leonard who suffered a knee sprain in Game 4 and has since then been out of the Playoffs for them. But there was a positive sign as he was seen without any support or crutches in Game 6 which is a great sign for the Clippers who are 0-1 down in their series against the Suns. Here is a look at Kawhi Leonard's injury update and a possible return date for Kawhi Leonard.

Kawhi Leonard injury update: Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight?

Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard have both been officially ruled out for Game 2 tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/IldXbcCR2P — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 22, 2021

Clippers won Game 4 after an impressive performance from their superstar duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, who combined for 62 points in a 118-114 win for the Clippers. But after the game, it was reported that Kawhi Leonard suffered a knee injury in the game and that ruled him out for the remainder of the series. There were hopes that the 2 times finals MVP would possibly be back for the Clippers in the Conference Finals, but Clippers coach Ty Lue mentioned that Kawhi has not travelled to Phoenix which rules out the question "Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight?"

The Clippers have officially ruled Kawhi Leonard (right knee sprain) out of Tuesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference finals in Phoenix. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 22, 2021

Kawhi Leonard return: When is Kawhi Leonard coming back?

In his post-practice interview, Ty Lue was very clear that Kawhi would be out for Game 2, and he would be rehabbing in LA. But he also mentioned that he has been actively involved with the team, Lue said, "When he is watching the game, he can understand what we are doing good and what we are doing bad. He lets the coaches know, he lets the players know. He's very engaged even though he's rehabbing at home, he's still locked in, he's still tuned in."

With no return date set for a Kawhi return, it is PG13 that will have to step up and rack some big numbers to lead the franchise ahead in the Playoffs. In the absence of Kawhi, Reggie Jackson, Terrance Mann have all stepped up and put some big number and the Clippers will be hoping for the same show of resilience from the team against the Phoenix team.

“If it's an ACL tear, recovery time for this type of knee injury is 9-12 months but if it's an ACL sprain recovery could be 3 - 6 weeks."@sportsdocmatt provides insight on @LAClippers' forward Kawhi Leonard's knee injury pic.twitter.com/Sls2wJWV1l — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) June 18, 2021

Clippers vs Suns Western Conference Finals Game 2 details

Game 2 will be played at the Phoenix Suns Arena on Tuesday, June 22 at 9:00 PM [Wednesday, June 23 at 6:30 AM IST. The game will be broadcasted by ESPN and TNT nationally. This game is also available for Indian viewers on Star Sports Network. Streaming for the game will also be available globally by buying the NBA League Pass, which is available on the official NBA app and the website.

Image Credits: AP