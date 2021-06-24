Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Vs Suns? Injury Update On Clippers Star

The Los Angeles Clippers are 2-0 in the Western Conference series against the Phoenix Suns. Devin Booker has remained dominant without Chris Paul on the court, looking to lead the Suns to the NBA Finals. The Clippers are without Kawhi Leonard for a few games now, the absence certainly getting to them.

Kawhi Leonard's injury update: Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs Suns?

According to reports, Leonard is still ruled out of the Western Conference series. The Game is scheduled on Thursday, June 24, 9:00 PM local time (Friday, June 25, 6:30 AM IST) at the Staples Center in LA, California. Apart from Leonard, the team will also be missing Serge Ibaka.

Kawhi Leonard's return: When is Kawhi Leonard coming back

Clippers fear All-NBA star Kawhi Leonard has suffered an ACL injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He is out indefinitely. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021

As Leonard is still recovering, there is no fixed date for his return yet. The Clippers icon has not played since the team's Game 4 Western Conference Semifinals win over the Jazz and was averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game in the postseason. While Paul might return for the Suns, Leonard's return seems uncertain as the series progresses.

Clippers vs Suns prediction

Whichever team wins, some history will be made as the Western Conference Finals begin. On one hand, we have the Phoenix Suns, who are playing in the playoffs after ten years. The Clippers, however, have never even made it to the conference finals before. While it looked like the Clippers might win with Chris Paul sidelined, Kawhi Leonard's absence might cost the team their series.

Prediction: Suns beat LA Clippers.

Clippers vs Suns schedule

Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers – Thursday, June 24, 9:00 PM EST (Friday, June 25, 6:30 AM IST) – ESPN

Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers – Saturday, June 26, 9:00 PM EST (Sunday, June 27, 6:30 AM IST) – ESPN

LA Clippers at Phoenix Suns – Monday, June 27, 9:00 PM EST (Tuesday, June 28, 6:30 AM IST) – ESPN*

Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers – Wednesday, June 29, 9:00 PM EST (Thursday, June 30, 6:30 AM IST) – ESPN*

LA Clippers at Phoenix Suns – Friday, July 2, 9:00 PM EST (Saturday, July 3, 6:30 AM IST) – ESPN*

* marked games will be played only if necessary.

Clippers vs Suns h2h stats

This regular season, the teams have met thrice. The first two games were bagged by the Clippers, while the Suns won the third one 109-101. Earlier, the teams met only once in playoffs for the 2006 Western Conference Semifinals. The Suns had won in seven games.

