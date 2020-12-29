Last Updated:

Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Vs Timberwolves? Latest Injury Update On Clippers Star

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs the Minnesota Timberwolves? The Los Angeles Clippers All-Star might miss another game owing to his recent injury.

is kawhi leonard playing tonight

During the Los Angeles Clippers' 121-108 victory against the Denver Nuggets, Kawhi Leonard left the game after taking an accidental elbow to the nose. The All-Star left the game with a bloodied nose after scoring 21 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists during the encounter. However, the Clippers are yet to put out a proper announcement about his status. 

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs the Minnesota Timberwolves?

As of now, the Clippers have listed Leonard as questionable for the upcoming game. As per reports, Leonard practised with the team on Monday. However, coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that Leonard would be questionable for the game on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). 

Without Leonard, the Clippers faced their worst franchise loss against the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks (124-73).

Kawhi Leonard return: When is Kawhi Leonard coming back?

While Leonard returned to practice with the team, there is no proper timeline available for his return.

Kawhi Leonard injury update

While playing for the Clippers, Leonard collided with his teammate's elbow, which left him bleeding during the final period of the game on Friday (Saturday IST). Later, he had to get eight stitches on his jaw to treat a mouth laceration. Serge Ibaka was going for a defensive rebound when he ended up hurting Leonard, who fell to the floor promptly. He continued to bleed on the floor before he was taken to the dressing room. 

At the time of the injury, the Clippers were leading 108-97, with around six minutes left. Coach Lue spoke about his injury, assuring everyone that the 2019 NBA Champion will be fine. The Clippers-Timberwolves game will commence at 10:00 PM on Tuesday (Wednesday, 8:30 AM IST). 

