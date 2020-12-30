Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Vs Trail Blazers? Latest Injury Update On Clippers Star

As the LA Clippers brush off their terrible loss to the Dallas Mavericks and play to end their year atop the Western Conference table, all eyes will be on Clippers star, Kawhi Leonard. Leonard had been pulled out in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' Saturday night game against the Denver Nuggets after sustaining an injury on his face. The All-Star left the game with blood dripping down his nose but his contribution of 21 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists helped the Clippers take the win in the encounter. Leonard has not played in the Clippers' last two games, against the Mavs and the Timberwolves.

Also Read | Clippers Rebound From 51-point Debacle To Top Wolves 124-101

Here's what we know about the Kawhi Leonard injury and whether he will take the court against the Trail Blazers tonight.

This had to hurt...



Kawhi Leonard takes a nasty elbow to the mouth from Clippers teammate Serge Ibaka. 😱pic.twitter.com/Did2RcMEox — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 26, 2020

Also Read | Nikola Jokic Triple-double Record For Nuggets, Bucks' Most 3s In A Game Light Up NBA

Kawhi Leonard injury update: Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight?

Already missing power forward Marcus Morris Sr, the LA Clippers were dealt another bad hand as they lost their star player, Kawhi Leonard to a face injury on Saturday. The Forward/Guard was accidentally hit in the face by teammate Serge Ibaka as the latter attempted a defensive rebound against the Nuggets. Leonard could be seen bleeding profusely and was walked off the court for further treatment. The team announced that he had been administered eight stitches on his jaw to treat for the laceration he had sustained during the collision.

While the Clippers managed to maintain their lead against the Nuggets, the side faltered - badly - in their next game against the Dallas Mavericks. Missing Leonard as well as Morris, the Clippers registered their worst at-home defeat in their history, going down 124-73 on Monday. Despite this, the team bounced back perfectly and won their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 124-101 scoreline. Leonard missed out on this game as well, though it is reported that he and Morris both returned to practise with the side on Monday, ahead of the Wolves game.

Also Read | LeBron James Birthday: Lakers Star's net Worth, Family Life, NBA Career Highlights

Kawhi Leonard return: When is Kawhi Leonard coming back?

At the time of writing, there is no official update on whether Leonard will play at all for the Clippers in their game against the Trailblazers tomorrow. Clippers coach Ty Lue's last statement on a potential Kawhi Leonard return reads: "I am not sure when he's getting the stitches out. But he's right now just day-to-day and recovery". As of now, the Clippers have listed Leonard as questionable for the upcoming game.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Had Plans To Leave Nike, start His Own 'Mamba' Shoe Brand Weeks Before Death

Image Credits: AP