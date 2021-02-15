Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Update On Brooklyn Nets Star

Kevin Durant returned to the Bay Area after the 2019 NBA Finals for the first time. He was shown a video tribute at the arena before the Brooklyn Nets beat the Golden State Warriors in a 133-117 encounter. However, following the game on Saturday (Sunday IST), Durant was announced to have injured his hamstring.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs Kings?

No, Durant will not be playing against the Kings on Monday (Tuesday IST). The Nets also have a game with the Phoenix Suns lined up. As per the Nets' announcement, Durant will be missing two games due to his injury.

When will Kevin Durant return?

Kevin Durant will miss at least the next two games with a left hamstring strain, the Nets say. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 15, 2021

While there is a proper timeline for Durant's return, there are no details about when and how Durant suffered the injury. That being said, Durant has already missed three games last week, all because of the COVID-19 protocols set by the NBA. In January, Durant missed another three games because of COVID-19 exposure.

Last week, Durant had taken to voice his frustrations on Twitter. "Free me," he wrote, while also calling out the league for thinking fans are dumb. Fans ended up being disappointed in the league as well, labelling the event as a PR stunt.

On Thursday (Friday IST), the Nets will face the defending champions — which will also give fans a Kevin Durant-LeBron James showdown. Durant is averaging 29 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season, shooting 52.4% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range.

Nets vs Kings live stream

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Monday, February 15, 10:00 PM EST (Tuesday, February 16, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Downtown Sacramento, California.

TV channel (the USA only) – NBC Sports California, YES Network and NBA League Pass.

