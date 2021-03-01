Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? Nets Star Out Vs Spurs Encounter

Earlier this month, Kevin Durant injured his hamstring. Since then, the Brooklyn Nets star has been sidelined for multiple games. The Nets recently snapped their eight-game winning streak, losing to the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks 115-98. While nothing has been confirmed, Durant is expected to miss a few more games.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs San Antonio Spurs?

Kevin Durant will sit out through the All-Star Break, Nets say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 26, 2021

No, Kevin Durant will miss the Nets' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, 8:30 PM EST (Tuesday, 7:00 AM IST) at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Kyrie Irving is also listed as out for the game under 'injury recovery'.

Kevin Durant injury update

Some days ago, Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke about Durant coming back before the All-Star Game. However, an MRI decided that Durant will remain out till the All-Star Game this weekend. If Durant does return after the game, he will play against the Boston Celtics on March 11 (March 12, 2021). Durant injured his hamstring on February 13 and has missed multiple games. However, save for their loss against the Mavericks, the team has won on the road. Earlier, Durant has also missed games due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

This season, Durant is averaging 29 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 52.4% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range. Along with Irving and James Harden, the Nets have a realistic chance of bagging the 2021 title. As of now, Durant has played only seven games alongside Irving and Harden.

Kevin Durant NBA All-Star: When will Kevin Durant return?

Despite his injury, Durant will captain the NBA All-Star team. On March 4 (EST), Durant along with LeBron James will draft a roster from the available All-Star players. There is no confirmation if Durant will be in Atlanta for the event. Additionally, Domantas Sabonis will play as Durant's replacement.

Nets vs Spurs live stream details

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

(Image credits: Kevin Durant Instagram)