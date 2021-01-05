Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? Nets Star to Miss Out Due To Health And Safety Protocols

The Brooklyn Nets will host Quin Snyder's Utah Jazz at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, January 5. The Nets vs Jazz live stream is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, 6:00 AM IST). However, social media has been abuzz over whether Nets superstar Kevin Durant will be playing against the Jazz amid his 'health and safety protocol' scare.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Nets star in line to miss out on four games

Following an impressive start to his career with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant appears to have hit a roadblock on his comeback. The two-time NBA champion returned this season after spending more than a year out of action due to his injury woes. However, Durant is now set to face another short spell on the sidelines amid a COVID-19 scare.

Kevin Durant's facing a 7-day quarantine under league protocols because of exposure to a positive COVID-19 case, sources tell ESPN. He had the coronavirus in May, continues to register antibodies and has tested negative in multiple recents tests. He'd miss 4 games in next week. https://t.co/HFHFKHolte — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 4, 2021

On Monday, it was confirmed that Kevin Durant will be ruled out for the Nets during their game against the Utah Jazz due to a 'health and safety protocol'. Although the Nets haven't announced what caused Durant to be placed under the NBA’s health and safety protocols, it is believed that the former Warriors forward is now in line to miss at least four games for the Eastern Conference giants.

Durant played 38 minutes in the Nets’ defeat against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. He managed to rack up 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. The 10-time NBA All-Star has averaged 28.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists over his first six games with Brooklyn. His link-up play with Kyrie Irving has been the talking point for the Nets this season.

Brooklyn Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tomorrow night's game vs. Utah:



Durant (health and safety protocols) - OUT



Dinwiddie (partially torn ACL, right knee) - OUT



Claxton (right knee tendinopathy) - OUT — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 4, 2021

Kevin Durant quarantine: Nets forward to spent at least a week in isolation

According to reports from ESPN, Kevin Durant was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. He is now set to spend at least a week in quarantine as per the NBA's health and safety rules. Durant tested positive for COVID-19 in May 2020 but sources claim that he has tested negative for the virus three times in recent days.

The Nets will be without Durant for a run of games beginning from Tuesday against Utah and continuing through Thursday (Philadelphia), Friday (Memphis) and Sunday (Oklahoma City). As long as Durant continues to test negative for COVID-19, the soonest he can return is by January 12, in time to face the Denver Nuggets.

Image Credits - Nets Instagram