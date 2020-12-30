Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs Hawks? Nets Star's Latest Update

Kevin Durant's return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup was a major boost for the team during the 2020-21 season as they started their campaign on a positive note. Kevin Durant's injury last season was a major setback for the Nets and left fans wondering as to when is Kevin Durant coming back from injury. Kevin Durant's return to court this season saw his side start the campaign with wins versus the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics.

Also Read: Bucks Set NBA Record For 3's, Roll Past Heat 144-97

The Nets' two-match winning start was halted by two back to back defeats; the first to the Hornets (104-106) and then to the Memphis Grizzlies (116-111) in overtime. Durant was unavailable for both matches. However, it looks like the question 'is Kevin Durant playing tonight' is finally answered with the star all set to make a comeback versus the Atlanta Hawks on December 30, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, December 31, 6:00 AM IST)

Also Read: Cavaliers' Love To Miss Extended Time With Calf Injury

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs Hawks?

As per the reports in netswire.usatoday.com Kevin Durant will be available for the match versus the Hawks after he was rested in order to keep a tab on his surgically repaired Achilles. Nash, during an interaction with reporters on a Zoom call, spoke about Kevin Durant's injury. He said that the team wanted to be careful with his injury and protect him from any negative consequences that could arise after playing too much at the start of the season.

We'll get back up.



📸 @qatarairways Photo of the Night 📸 pic.twitter.com/n6nsRSwi38 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 29, 2020

Also Read: By Looks Of Scores, The NBA Is Off To A 'strange' Start

Kevin Durant injury

Last year, Durant ruptured his Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He injured himself during the second quarter, ultimately leaving the Warriors for the Nets during offseason. Now, after around 18 months and a COVID-19 diagnosis, Durant made his NBA debut for the Nets.

Also Read: Embiid Shakes Off Injury, Rallies 76ers Past Winless Raptors

Nets vs Hawks preview

Nets are currently on a two-match losing streak and will look to end the losing run versus the Hawks. The defeat to the Grizzlies was their first defeat on home court and they would like to avoid another defeat at home. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving missing, the Nets bench stepped up and performed well to take the match to overtime. Caris LeVert played really well and dropped 28 points.

The Hawks on other hand, to everyone's surprise, have gone unbeaten at the start of the new season. Trae Young has already hit the ground running and leads the team in scoring, averaging 34 points per game in his first three games. Young has found support in the form of veteran point guard Rajon Rondo who is averaging 8.0 assists per game.

Image: Brooklyn Nets / Twitter