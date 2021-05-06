Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs Mavericks? Nets Team News

The Brooklyn Nets are currently going through a mini-slump having lost three consecutive games so far. After losing the match to Trail Blazers, the nets suffered two back-to-back defeats versus the Milwaukee Bucks. With James Harden sidelined due to injury, Kevin Durant has been shouldering the responsibility of scoring points for the team. The former MVP missed most of the matches due to injury and health and safety protocols but when on the court, he has been scoring points at ease.

Kevin Durant injury update: Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs Mavericks?

Following the loss to the Bucks, the question is "Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs Mavericks?" Well, the fans will be happy to know that Durant will be available to play for the Nets against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday (Friday IST). The game is scheduled at 7:30 PM EST (5:00 AM IST) at American Airlines Center. The Nets will be playing without James Harden, Chris Chiozza and Spencer Dinwiddie against the Mavericks.

Kevin Durant return: When is Kevin Durant coming back?

The Dallas Mavericks will be coming into this game after a victory over the Miami Heat in their previous match. Tim Hardaway Jr. made a start in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis top-scored for the Dallas Mavericks with 36 points. Luka Doncic almost had a triple-double, with 23 points, 8 assists and 12 rebounds. Going against title contenders Brooklyn Nets will not be easy, however going by the recent form of their opponents, the Mavericks hold a slight advantage.

Following the loss Kevin Durant while speaking to netsdaily.com said, "Thought our second unit did a good job to start the fourth getting the six-point lead, but they had four of their starters in to start the fourth quarter. Obviously, having more talent on the floor and having their guys on the floor, that can change quickly”. He further said, “I thought the start of the fourth quarter was pretty solid for us. They got a nice groove going into that fourth. Made shots, made plays. You got to give them credit.”

NBA playoffs bracket

A total of 6 teams have already booked their spot in the playoffs. From the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets have already qualified for playoffs, while from Western Conference Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers have booked their spot in playoffs. Here is a look at how the NBA playoffs bracket looks like -

