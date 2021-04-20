Despite the Brooklyn Nets and their efforts to maintain the top seed in the Eastern Conference, injuries seem to follow the team. While they finally had Kevin Durant back, James Harden was sidelined with a hamstring injury recently. To add to that, Durant left the team's game vs Miami Heat with a thigh injury.

Kevin Durant injury update: Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs Pelicans? Kevin Durant injury update latest

As per reports, Durant has been ruled out of the Nets upcoming game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nets vs Pelicans game is scheduled on Tuesday, 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, 5:00 AM IST). Apart from Durant and Harden, the Nets will be playing without Tyler Johnson.

Kevin Durant return: When is Kevin Durant coming back?

Nets’ Kevin Durant is out for remainder of game due to left thigh contusion, team says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2021

After coming back from his hamstring injury, Durant will be out after his most recent thing injury. While playing the Miami Heat on Sunday (Monday IST), Durant had to leave the game in the first quarter itself after bruising his left thigh. Head coach Steve Nash provided an update on Durant's situation.

“We’ll see how he wakes up and go from there,” Nash said, adding that they cannot know how long the two-time NBA champion will be out. "But right now, nothing’s been determined. “I imagine they’re going to assess him in the morning and see if a scan is necessary or not".

Durant was out of the game with 7:57 left in the first period. He managed to score 8 points for the team before his injury. The team was quick to announce that Durant will not be returning to the game.

As of now, Kevin Durant has missed 33 games this season. 24 of those were due to his hamstring injury. He has missed some for the NBA's health and safety protocols, and others for injury management.

“The timing of everything this season, this year, it’s just a telltale sign of what life is right now in terms of the uncertainty of a lot going on,” Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving said after Durant's injury. "Anything can happen at any moment. ... We just pray that it’s not too serious and he’s able to recover". Irving himself has missed multiple games this season.

NBA standings

With 38 wins and 19 losses to their name, the Brooklyn Nets are ranked second in the Eastern Conference. The Philadelphia 76ers occupy the top rank with one more win. The Milwaukee Bucks are ranked third, while the Atlanta Hawks follow. The New Orleans Pelicans, on the other hand, are placed 11th in the Western Conference with a 25-32 (win-loss) record. The San Antonio Spurs are ranked 10th, while the Sacramento Kings are 12th. The Utah Jazz are leading the league and the West.

