Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs Raptors? Kevin Durant Injury Update Latest

The Brooklyn Nets are currently enjoying an incredible run in the tournament, sitting at the second spot of the Eastern Conference standings with 39 wins and 19 losses. The Clippers have won seven games in April, including a thrilling 15-point victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Steve Nash’s men are currently gearing up to face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM EST (Thursday at 4:30 AM IST). This raises the question – “Is Kevin Durant playing tonight?” as KD missed the last game against the New Orleans Pelicans with a thigh contusion.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Kevin Durant injury update

The Kevin Durant return is not certain for the upcoming game against the Raptors as the player will reportedly take some more time to recover from his injury. Despite Durant’s absence, the Nets boast a strong line-up with fellow Big 3 member Kyrie Irving leading the charge. Irving scored 32 points against the Pelicans and made eight assists and two rebounds. Apart from Irving, Joe Harris also shined as he dropped 24 points.

â–«ï¸ 7 players in double figures with Joey Buckets and @kyrieirving leading the way â–«ï¸



Above and Beyond | @beyondmeat pic.twitter.com/nZtEi0kM2l — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 21, 2021

Kevin Durant injury update: Kevin Durant return

This is not the first time Durant has missed a game due to injury this season. Earlier, KD suffered a vicious hamstring injury, which led him to miss 23 games. However, after making his return on April 8, Kevin Durant went on a tear, scoring 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in his return game against the Pelicans. But just days after making his return, Durant is once again on the bed, making fans a little worried about the Nets' future in the competition.

NBA standings update

While Kyrie Irving and team are sitting at the second spot of the Eastern Conference standings, the Toronto Raptors are at the twelfth spot of the table. Gary Trent Jr and team have played 58 games so far in the tournament, winning 24 and losing 34.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors injury report

Brooklyn Nets: Apart from Kevin Durant, another top player James Harden is also set to miss the game due to his hamstring injury. Reggie Perry and Nicolas Claxton and also reported absent, with Tyler Johnson recovering from his knee injury.

Toronto Raptors: The Raptors will enter the Amalie Arena without Paul Watson (knee), Jalen Harris (hip) and Rodney Hood, who are all listed injured.

James Harden Medical Update: pic.twitter.com/bQqj1BZ0ch — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 20, 2021

